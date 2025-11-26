Congrats are in order for Jay Weinberg and his wife Chloe as the couple just revealed that they are expecting their first child.

It's been a big year for the drummer, who has continued his time with Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies following his stint with Slipknot. He also recently issued his debut solo song with Deafheaven's George Clarke on vocals called "Sandstone." It's expected to be the first in a series of songs the drummer has been working on over the years that will include guest vocalists.

What Did Jay Weinberg Say About His Impending Fatherhood?

Weinberg kept it simple and brief but got the perfect sentiment across. In an Instagram post, the couple posed outdoors while holding an ultrasound photo of their child.

"Embarking on our most exciting adventure yet," noted the musician.

The joyous message was met with a resounding amount of congratulations from members of the music community as Mike Portnoy, Caity Babs, Charlie Benante, John Tempesta, Pete Webber, Greyson Nekrutman, Chloe Trujillo, Ra Diaz, Will Hunt, Tanner Wayne and many others chimed in the comments sharing their well wishes and positive thoughts.

Weinberg and Chloe Howcroft got engaged back in 2019 as the drummer dropped to one knee on a dirt road overlooking the green and mountainous landscape of Machu Picchu hovering just below the clouds.

READ MORE: The Band Jay Weinberg Thinks Is This Generation's Led Zeppelin

The couple eventually wed in September 2020 during a private ceremony. Unfortunately the day came during the COViD-19 pandemic, so fans were encouraged to text or send a photo to their virtual wedding guestbook.

Loudwire sends our best wishes to Jay and Chloe on this joyous occasion.