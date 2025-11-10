Jay Weinberg is up to something... or maybe he's just really gotten into astrology all of a sudden. Or it could be his first solo song.

The drummer shared a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram today (Nov. 10) and fans are wondering if it has anything to do with his long-awaited solo album.

What Jay Weinberg Shared On Instagram

The 35-year-old Weinberg shared a photo of himself on Instagram today, along with a message that contained specific dates and astrological readings.

I must admit, I’ve not often been one to study astrology. But, recently, a friend and collaborator shared a date with me that seemed to hold some significance. November 20th. New Moon in Scorpio.

Weinberg went on to provide astrology details for the Scorpio sign with mentions of "shadow work" and the need to "begin the process of transformation."

The post ends with "#Sandstone 11.20,25." No specifics were given regarding the "sandstone" hashtag."

What Jay Weinberg's Message Could Mean

Weinberg's message comes as he is on tour as the current drummer for Suicidal Tendencies. The band is opening for Metallica during the band's Australia run this month.

In addition to playing with Suicidal Tendencies, Weinberg has also been a touring drummer for funk metal supergroup Infectious Grooves since he exited Slipknot in 2023. He has also noted in multiple interviews that he has been working on a solo album.

Could Nov. 20 be the date Weinberg's music is revealed to the world?

During a July episode of the Podioslave Podcast, Weinberg said he had been working on his own music between Suicidal Tendencies tours.

"I'm working on a, for lack of a better way of putting it, like a solo album, but it's certainly not solo, you know, in the terms of like it's not just me," he said during his time as a guest on the episode. "I'm playing all of the instruments on it, and I'm collaborating with many different vocalists who I've been inspired by."

It seemed as though Weinberg had made some progress on the material a month later when he collaborated with EDM artist Argus (Conner Sullivan) during King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's Field of Vision Festival in Colorado. Some of his solo work was to be incorporated into the set.

Jay Weinberg's Inspiration For His Solo Album

Don't expect Weinberg's solo album to sound like Suicidal Tendencies, Slipknot, Against Me! or any of the other myriad bands he is currently in or was in at one point.

While there has been no official release for any of his solo music, Weinberg has revealed what acts have influenced the songs. Among the bands he shouted out during the Podioslave episode were:

Neurosis

Interpol

My Bloody Valentine

Weinberg and Suicidal Tendencies are set to continue touring throughout Australia and New Zealand through Nov. 19, the day before the date included in his cryptic Instagram post. They will then play the ShipRocked Cruise, leaving Port Miami on Jan. 26.