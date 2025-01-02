Drummer Jay Weinberg has shared a photo from 2017, two years after joining Slipknot, in which he states that he will return to working on new music he began writing during that period. At one point, he had even put together a full band with intentions of playing shows.

It looks like we'll hear this material in 2025 as the current Suicidal Tendencies and former Slipknot drummer reveals more in his recent Instagram post.

From what he says, it appears that the studio version of this project is a solo endeavor, but he never states it outright.

About Jay Weinberg's New Project

The black and white photo shows Weinberg playing guitar with a sizable pedal board at his feet and drum stool behind him.

"Though the phrase 'New Year’s resolution' has never really connected with me, I’ve always believed in the power of intention, and following through on setting manageable goals," Weinberg begins.

"One of my ambitions for 2025 is to record more music in the studio — starting with my own material I’ve been writing for quite a while," he adds, "Some of which I’ve been working away at since my early 20s."

The drummer turned 20 years old in 2010, so some of this material could be over a decade in the works.

Weinberg goes on to state that, in 2017, he had a "prolonged downtime from touring" with Slipknot. Thus, he placed his focus on this other project for which he "had actually put together a group to play this music in a band setting."

"It was awesome and a great creative challenge," the drummer says of this experience, noting, "I haven’t touched these songs since then, until recently feeling inspiration to pick the guitar back up and kick this stuff around again."

"It’s been a fulfilling experience and I’ll tell you — I’m starting to like where these songs are headed. It feels good to finally set the intention of releasing some of this new music in the coming year," he forecasts, exciting for what this new year will bring.

"I’m so looking forward to all the onstage fun that’s ahead of us," he enthuses, looking forward to Suicidal Tendencies' dates supporting Metallica in stadiums.

"And I’m equally pumped to spend considerable time in the studio, especially working on this collection of songs. Stoked for you to hear them. When they’re ready, you’ll know," Weinberg concludes.

Jay Weinberg on Tour in 2025

As we've already touched on, Suicidal Tendencies will be a special guest of Metallica on the band's continued M72 world tour.

A North American tour is scheduled from April 12 through June 29 with Metallica (mostly) playing at each stop twice in one weekend. The two nights will feature different support guests with either either Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies or Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills.

Get more details and see all of the tour dates here.