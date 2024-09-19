Metallica have announced a batch of 2025 North American tour dates, extending their renowned M72 world tour. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will support at some stops, with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills tabbed for other dates.

The 2025 run will kick off on April 12 in Las Vegas and wrap up in Denver, Colorado on June 29. While parts of the tour feature the two dates in the same city, as has been the tradition on the M72 tour, other stops (including festival appearances) will be just one show in the location.

Tickets are available on September 27 and various pre-sales will take place prior to the general on-sale date.

See the full itinerary further below and get more ticketing information at Metallica's website.

Metallica + Ticket Sales

In 2022, Pollstar shared a report of the artists that have sold the most concert tickets since 1981, and Metallica came in at No. 9 with over 19 million tickets sold. However, they were the No. 1 metal artist in terms of ticket sales, and it's unlikely that anything has changed since then.

According to Touring Data, the M72 tour sold over 1.1 million tickets in 2023 alone, for a reported revenue of over $125 million.

Metallica 2025 Tour Dates

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

