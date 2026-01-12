It was a short but rewarding tenure in Suicidal Tendencies, but drummer Jay Weinberg has shared his intent to move on from the group while dealing with an increasingly busy schedule.

The split appears to be an amicable one as Weinberg spoke in glowing terms about his time with the group. The posting was also shared by the band and he closed his message with the declaration, "ST for life!"

Why Is Jay Weinberg Leaving Suicidal Tendencies?

The drummer joined Suicidal Tendencies playing his first show with the band in March 2024. His exit now comes just shy of two years from initially performing with the group.

As for why he's leaving, he revealed that the birth of his first child later this year and spending more time on passion projects and collaborations as well as some projects that can't be revealed just yet.

"Though I won’t be jamming with the fellas, I can’t possibly overstate the love and respect I have for them, the Suicidal Army and extended family, and all the cyco fans I’ve met across six continents playing shows with one of my favorite bands," he shared.

The full statement, shared on his Instagram along with a gallery of photos from his time with the band, can be viewed below.

As an exciting and busy 2026 takes shape, I’d like to thank @suicidaltendencies for bringing me onboard for an incredible year and a half of shows! What an absolute blast. With @chloweinberg’s & my first child on the way, I’ve been dedicating time to passion projects like @portraitsofanapparition, a growing series of collaborations, finally building a proper at-home creative space, and some new in-the-works projects that I can’t quite announce just yet (👀). Although there’s a lot of work left to complete over the next five months, it’s been a joy to commit to finally getting these things across their artistic finish lines before my focus naturally shifts to becoming a first-time father. Though I won’t be jamming with the fellas, I can’t possibly overstate the love and respect I have for them, the Suicidal Army and extended family, and all the cyco fans I’ve met across six continents playing shows with one of my favorite bands! Mike, Dean, @benweinman, and @tyetru: you guys picked up a friend when he was down, and gave him the opportunity to truly feel the message of “You Can’t Bring Me Down” at a time when he needed it the most. I can’t thank you enough for that, and I can’t wait to see what you all do next. I quite literally can’t conceive of my life as a drummer without the profound influence of Suicidal Tendencies. So many of my drumming heroes have added to the historic legacy of this band, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to contribute to it myself in some way. To our amazing crew mates @deathtotravis @chris.waiau @coreykoniz @jonrechsteiner @gallowsdrums @ssamhaven @chuckzillathekilla @bradhinds @mrsn_th @rafael_galbes @andrekbelo @andrewrmrtaylor, Brendan, and Mathieu — thank you guys so much for everything! ST for life!

Weinberg's statement was met with some messages of support in the comments from some of his peers such as Ra Diaz, Greyson Nekrutman, Branden Steineckert and Chris No. 2 among others.

Jay Weinberg's Drumming History

After playing with smaller bands such as Chaosis and The Reveling in his younger days, Weinberg got one of his first big spotlights drumming as a fill-in for his father Max's band, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, in 2008.

From there, he joined the hardcore outfit Madball for a brief run before playing with the punk outfit Against Me! and leaving under less than amicable circumstances.

But Weinberg is probably best known for his near decade-long stint as the drummer for Slipknot. He joined the group in 2014 after the band parted ways with Joey Jordison and remained with the group until it was revealed in 2023 that they were parting ways with him.

Upon his exit, Weinberg's first significant gig came with the funk-metal outfit Infectious Grooves in spring of 2024. He also joined Suicidal Tendencies shortly after when Greyson Nekrutman left the band.

Back in November of last year, Weinberg revealed the first solo collaboration of his career. He teamed up with Deafheaven vocalist George Clarke on the new song "Sandstone" and announced his intent for more solo material and collaborations to follow.

