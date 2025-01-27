Here are 30 photos from the Vans Warped Tour history in celebration of the fest's 2025 return for its 30th anniversary, which kicked off today (Jan. 27) with the first reveal of a handful of bands for a trio of festival dates.

It would have been difficult to predict the Warped Tour's trajectory after its initial start in 1995.

The tour's inaugural year featured a top-heavy lineup with No Doubt, Sublime and Deftones among its headliners. Then there were a bunch of acts who are unlikely to be remembered today. (Shyster? Mung?)

Warped would eventually evolve into a summer touring juggernaut with even more bands and stages. Eventually, the lineups started to get more diverse, adding names like Eminem, the Black Eyed Peas and Katy Perry.

And while those standout to a wider base of music fans, those more familiar with the Warped Tour will always associate it with a roster of bands they were guaranteed to see every summer, if not every other summer.

Punk bands like NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake and The Bouncing Souls continued to provide the backbone of the traveling festival before the tour stopped in 2019.

As Warped prepares to make a return for three dates to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, let's take a look back at some of the band and fans who at the tour through the years.

The tour plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary with shows in Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California and Orlando in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll