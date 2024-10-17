Vans Warped Tour Announce Three Cities for 30th Anniversary Return

The Vans Warped Tour is officially back for 2025 with three cities announced for the 30th anniversary return of the legendary festival.

Where You Can Catch the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour?

"We are so back," noted a tweet that came from the Vans Warped Tour X account. It included pre-sale information that starts on Thursday Oct. 24 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.

Three stops have been announced. Washington, D.C. will host the Vans Warped Tour on June 14 and 15 at teh Festival Grounds at RFK Campus. On July 26 and 27, Vans Warped Tour will take over the shoreline waterfront in Long Beach, California. The final new stop announced was Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Each stop will showcase 70 to 100 bands, reflecting a wide range of genres including but not limited to rock, punk rock, alternative, pop punk, emo and more.

READ MORE: Kevin Lyman Reveals What Fans Can Expect at Warped Tour 2025

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman stated, “People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered. We've seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn't just about nostalgia—it's about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I’ve always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn’t say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let’s dive in and make this happen!”

All ticketing information can be found through the Vans Warped Tour website.

About Vans Warped Tour's Return

It was just last month that rumors began circulating of Vans Warped Tour's return in 2025. Shortly after, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a Pollstar interview, “We have something cooking for 2025. Details should be ready in a few weeks." Outside of the dates, no bands have been revealed as of yet.

The first Warped Tour took place in 1995 with not only acts, but also included acts with hardcore, reggae, ska and grunge roots, with a few big name acts using the festival as a springboard into a bigger career. Fans were also treated to pro skating, boarding and biking exhibitions with a monster halfpipe, a giant climbing wall and other forms of entertainment.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to the Bands From the Inaugural Warped Tour?

Over time, Warped Tour evolved with other movements in the rock music scene finding a place on the "punk rock summer camp" bill.

The End of Warped Tour

Lyman announced in 2017 that 2018 would be the last year of the Vans Warped Tour as a touring festival. But Lyman did announce a trio of destination Warped Tour festivals in 2019 to mark the 25th anniversary of the festival.

Speaking about his reasoning for shutting down the long-running festival, Lyman told Kerrang in 2019, “It got very frustrating around 2017. I was challenged by the fractured fan base, the fractured band base, the sense of community and what I got involved in this for, and what brought me into punk rock that I said ‘you know, if it’s changed this much, maybe it’s time for me to wind this thing down."

In reflecting on Warped Tour and the success, Lyman told Loudwire in 2018 that the secret was "Keeping it simple."

He added, "It still feels like a backyard party. That’s what I wanted it to be, an accessible backyard party, the kind of things we used to have at our house. A band playing, a plywood ramp, me barbecueing. Some people would say the Warped Tour became a formula in some ways, but it was my thing, I just never changed a whole lot."