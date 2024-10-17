Kevin Lyman Reveals What Fans Can Expect At Warped Tour 2025

The Vans Warped Tour will be back in 2025 and Warped founder Kevin Lyman has now spoken about what fans can expect with next year's 30th anniversary return.

Why Only Three Cities?

The announcement of the Vans Warped Tour return came with only three stops - Washington, D.C., Long Beach, Calif. and Orlando, Fla. So why only three and what does this mean for Vans Warped Tour's future?

In speaking with Rolling Stone about the return of the festival, Lyman noted, “My body won’t take riding around on a tour bus for 40 cities,” That said, the Warped found did state in the chat that if this year's return is successful, he's open to expanding the amount of dates in future years.

Why Return Now?

Aside from the coming year marking the 30th anniversary of the festival, Lyman admitted there was a sense of longing now that the festival has been out of the summer circuit in recent years.

“Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman’s ass someday, and put on a better festival,” he stated. “People start remembering once something’s gone that it was important, it was fun — and I’m hoping to recapture a lot of that again."

What's New?

Each of the cities on the 2025 tour have two dates instead of one. Within that parameter, Lyman reveals, "We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup." He confirms there will be 70 to 100 bands joining at each stop.

Though not new, Lyman also adds that giving new artists a platform will be part of the festival's continued history that he wants to carry over. “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past, but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community,” Lyman says.

What's (Thankfully) Not New?

The price! One of the big factors that made Vans Warped Tour so successful over the years was a fan-friendly price. That continued for 2025 with two-day tickets going for $149.98 (after fees).

Pasquale Rotella of Insomniac event promotion told Rolling Stone, "“[Lyman’s] been really committed to making this about the people, and making sure that people can afford to come. It really starts with Kevin making that step, and holding his ground, and having that confidence in the community.

Lyman credited the bands for buying in as well. “Some of them had to call their teams and say, ‘No, I want to do this,’” he explains. He also reveals that certain bands also called other bands to get them on board for playing as well. “Making a community strong can’t be just an individual thing,” Lyman says, “It takes everyone out there.”

As previously reported, ticket pre-sales for the three Vans Warped Tour stops in 2025 will start at 12N ET / 9AM PT on Thursday, Oct. 24 through the Vans Warped Tour website.