Is Warped Tour really making a comeback in 2025 to celebrate its 30th anniversary?

That's the news being reported exclusively by Rock Feed. It's been said that the historic, long-running festival tour that ended in 2019 is coming back "according to multiple sources." While those sources are not named, the additional information they appear to have provided concerns what Rock Feed describes as a "series of festivals" set for next year.

It's also being said that Live Nation will be involved, as well as Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. Live Nation's potential involvement, however, has been met with scrutiny by fans (seen further down the page).

Beyond that, the prospect of a comeback remains shrouded in mystery.

What we do know is that popular demand for staging a wealth of pop-punk/emo/scene/etc. bands in one location is still quite high.

In the wake of Warped Tour's demise, the When We Were Young Festival (hosted by Live Nation), has been a major draw. The single-day event faced such overwhelming ticket demand that additional dates were added at the Las Vegas location.

Watch the full Rock Feed report on Warped Tour's rumored return directly below.

Warped Tour Returning in 2025?

Fans Worried About Live Nation's Potential Involvement

Live Nation, which is currently facing a an antirust lawsuit from the U.S. government for operating as a monopoly with Ticketmaster, is a name that is generating concern from Warped Tour devotees.

Many are worried that the company's involvement will mean exorbitant ticket prices for what was once a low-priced event.

Why Did Warped Tour End?

The final year of Warped Tour as a touring festival was 2018, with special events held in select cities the following year as a means of a 25th anniversary celebration and farewell.

What was once one of the biggest summer tours in North America saw diminishing crowd sizes, which Lyman chalked up to a loss of "the sense of community" when speaking with Kerrang! in 2019.

"Ultimately, when I started to think about winding this down after 25 years, it was, ‘I think we’ve lost the sense of community," he said, adding "It took a community to make Warped Tour go. Some of that was self-inflicted… I thought you addressed the fans that complain on Twitter! I was addressing everyone and tried to keep that conversation going, but you realize that you can’t really negotiate, debate, or educate on social media!"

Lyman also placed some of the blame on bands not wanting to be seen as just a Warped Tour band, as well as infighting among groups that were booked.

"People would come up to me on Warped Tour, and say, ‘Well, I don’t want to be on Warped Tour because Attila are on Warped Tour.' Have you met the guys in Attila? We’re not here to judge each other’s music. The fans will judge each other’s music.’ Atilla brings people. Do I personally run around screaming ‘Suck my fuck?’ No. Do you? No. But they’re good musicians and they’re not bad people. I’ve never seen them do a bad thing to someone," the festival founder explained.

Lyman continued, "Every year, I’d send offers, and just — ‘We don’t want to tour with those bands. We don’t wanna be a Warped-esque bands. And it’s like, dude, Warped-esque bands — you mean Bad Religion. A Day To Remember. Paramore… it got very frustrating."

Oddly enough, in September of 2023, Chris Fronzak of Attila declared his intention to run for President of the United States, vowing to bring back Warped Tour.