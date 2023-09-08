Attila’s Chris Fronzak Makes Warped Tour Revival Part of Presidential Platform

After announcing his intent to run for President of the United States earlier this week, Attila's frontman Chris Fronzak is firmly on the campaign trail, using social media as a way to share part of his platform. And what is one of the first things, Fronzak wants to do as Commander-in-Chief? Bring back the Vans Warped Tour!

Initially filmed for TikTok but also socialed through his X (formerly Twitter) account, the singer states emphatically, "If you vote for me as our next president, I promise to bring back Vans Warped Tour" in response to a fan who suggested they'd have his vote if he revived the touring festival.

While we're still not sure where he stands on health care, the budget, taxes, inflation and other political hot button topics, we do now know that the Vans Warped Tour is part of his platform.

The singer explains, "The reason I say this is because mental health is a major part of our society and we need to prioritize it. And from someone who grew up and dreamed about going to Warped Tour, that greatly helped my mental health. So I will allocate budget and funding to make sure that Warped Tour happens every single year, every single city in the U.S."

Why Is Chris Fronzak Running for President?

The Attila frontman initially announced his plans to run for President on Sept. 4, sharing in a video message, "Today is the biggest day of my life. My name is Chris Fronzak, and I am running for President of the United States of America."

The musician explained, "I am not a politician, but let's face it, the world has never been helped by politicians. The government is corrupt; we don't need any more politicians running the show. We need real people — real critical thinkers. We need a candidate that represents the American population."

"I came from nothing and because of the American dream and my God-given talent, I was able to build an empire. I want to make America a better place for everyone. I represent every single person in this beautiful country, and I want to make sure your voice is heard. That's why I believe you should vote for me to be President of the United States."

Though it's not clear whether Fronzak has filled out the appropriate paperwork to enter the race, he did proclaim that he would be running as a member of the Libertarian Party.

A Vans Warped Tour Revival Has Long Been in Chris Fronzak's Plans

The Vans Warped Tour request likely didn't come out of nowhere for the fan who initially suggested that Fronzak could win their vote. The singer has publicly expressed his desire to bring back the long-running touring festival dating back to 2019.

At the time, he reached out to Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman about the possibility of bringing the tour back. Reaching out to Lyman on social media, the singer stated, "I really want to bring @VansWarpedTour back. Let's set up a meeting soon @KevinLyman. I promise I won't let you down. I've been in the music scene for over 15 years, I've built a legacy, I created a lifestyle, a record label, I even bought out my favorite record label growing up. I might as well take over my favorite tour & create a legacy for the future generations to come. The world needs it."

"I've honestly been thinking about this for 2 years now," he continued. "In this time period I've formulated a business plan and setup that would be viable for both bands and @VansWarpedTour itself. I have a chip on my shoulder and I wanna prove to the world that rock isn't dead."

Upon retiring the Vans Warped Tour, Lyman stated, “Warped Tour was not feeding my soul and my heart as much as you put in. Because Warped Tour was 90 percent about the community and 10 percent about the money, it really was. And some people I’m sure will say bullshit, but it’s true. I built that because I wanted to keep people coming to see live music. I wanted to build a community… And I’d lost that, that spirit was taken out of me for multiple reasons.”

It is not known if Fronzak's gesture to discuss taking over Warped from Lyman ever came to fruition, but that hasn't stopped the singer from making it part of his mission, now perhaps getting the presidency of the United States involved to do so.