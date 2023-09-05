This week, lead vocalist Chris "Fronz" Fronzak of the metalcore band Attila announced his candidacy for President of the United States, saying he'd be running as a member of the Libertarian Party for the 2024 presidential election this November.

While it's currently unclear if Fronzak has filed the proper paperwork to officially enter the race, he appeared earnest in a video message Monday (Sept. 4) announcing his candidacy. Drinking a can of beer during the announcement, the singer suggested he represents the everyman who would "make America a better place for everyone."

"Today is the biggest day of my life," Fronzak says in the video message. "My name is Chris Fronzak, and I am running for President of the United States of America." (via Lambgoat)

The Attila vocalist explains, "I am not a politician, but let's face it, the world has never been helped by politicians. The government is corrupt; we don't need any more politicians running the show. We need real people — real critical thinkers. We need a candidate that represents the American population."

He adds, "I came from nothing and because of the American dream and my God-given talent, I was able to build an empire. I want to make America a better place for everyone. I represent every single person in this beautiful country, and I want to make sure your voice is heard. That's why I believe you should vote for me to be President of the United States."

Earlier this year, Fronzak hinted at his possible candidacy, saying in July, "Tbh I'd be a way better president than a lot of these guys that are running."

Attila's Chris "Fronz" Fronzak Announces His Candidacy for United States President - Sept. 4, 2023