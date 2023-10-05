Attila’s Chris Fronzak + Senses Fail’s Buddy Nielsen End Years of Beef

It appears the years of beef between Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen and Attila's Chris Fronzak has ended. Nielsen suggested he's put it all behind him in a new podcast episode of The Jesea Lee Show and Fronz actually found out through a clip that was posted on social media.

It's a quiet ending to what was once a contentious feud that had been reignited over time — quite a notorious one many scenesters will recall (and is detailed further below).

I think that that's old, everybody's moved on. It was fun when it was happening. We are currently... I'm pretty sure we don't have any beef. I think we are beef-less unless somebody wants to start some beef with us.

"But it's got to be good, it's got to be entertaining," he adds with a laugh.

The news caught Fronzak by surprise, who commented on Lee's Instagram clip, "First time hearing this, guess we're good now" with a red heart emoji.

Watch the clip below.

Why Did Buddy Nielsen + Chris Fronzak Have Beef?

Here is a timeline of some of the big moments in the feud between the Senses Fail and Attila vocalists.

2014

In October of 2014, Nielsen called out Fronz over his use of a homophobic slur in the Attila song "Proving Grounds." Fronz responded by saying, "If you think I'm homophobic in any way possible, you're clearly either an idiot or you're in a washed up band that nobody cares about." He added a few more tweets on the matter, needling Nielsen for trying to get media attention and explained his use of the slur.

Nielsen went in depth about his sexual orientation, addictions and more in a podcast that November.

2015

Senses Fail and Attila were both part of the 2015 Warped Tour, where the beef was reignited.

Fronzak accused a "bitch ass band" (without naming who) of placing a sign that read "homophobes" at Attila's merch table. Later, Nielsen talked smack about Fronz onstage and the two exchanged words on what was then Twitter (now X).

2018

Attila release "Callout 2," a diss track that addresses a number of beefs, including the one with Nielsen. The track features the lyric, "Fuck a Buddy Nielsen / Fuck a stupid coward."

Two months after the song came out, Nielsen says on a podcast that Fronzak needs to "punched in the face," still focused on the homophobic slur in "Proving Grounds."

“Nobody had my back with that Atilla dude. That dude is one of the dudes who needs to get punched in the face. I’m not a violent person. But if you are a person who is queer and you get called ‘faggot,’ you have every fuckin’ right to knock that person in the face. I am standing in your fuckin’ space and taking it. I do not like a nonviolent, passive queer movement. Peace and love doesn’t always get you a place of respect at the table.”

2019

Things got kicked up a bit when someone on Twitter (now X) incorrectly recollected part of Senses Fail's 2014 Warped Tour sets. Nielsen clarified what went down and called Attila "trash," later asking, "Is Attila even a band anymore?"

2020

Nielsen put out a comment and a question for the music industry at large, "Like you all still support Fronz and he is literally having women dress up like maids and clean his house while he shoots porn. Literally," referring to Fronzak's sex work. "Want to do something meaningful? Stop supporting bands with scumbags in them. Do more than just tweet about it."

Fronzak replied, calling Nielsen "some old jaded band dude that tried to attack my character because I sonsensually make porn blows my mind," urging everyone to focus on "real scumbags - racists, rapists, etc.".