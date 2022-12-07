Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces First 12 Bands for 2023 Lineup

Plans for the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival are already underway, with festival organizers continuing the rollout style of previous years giving near daily announcements of new acts joining the lineup. For those who've been counting, we're now up to 12 with Flyleaf becoming the latest act to join the 2023 bill.

Flyleaf will certainly draw some interest, with vocalist Lacey Sturm returning to the band for their 2023 performance at the festival. This also brings things a bit full circle for Blue Ridge organizers who kicked off this year's lineup announcements by revealing that Taproot would be reuniting for a 2023 set at the festival. There's also two other reunions of note among their early reveals for 2023 and that's Coal Chamber and Woe, Is Me taking the stage.

Providing special moments like reunions is nothing new for Blue Ridge organizers, who are also welcoming Cold for a full album set celebrating their Year of the Spider album and the live return of H.I.M. frontman Ville Valo as a solo artist.

Other newly named additions to the 2023 lineup include Finger Eleven, Adema, Senses Fail, Dayseeker, Tech N9ne and Like Moths to Flames.

The 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns to Alton, Virginia, the weekend of Sept. 7-10, 2023. Get details on ticketing, camping, lodging and stay up to date with the lineup here. And check out all the artist announcements so far below.