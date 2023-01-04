Attila’s Chris Fronzak Leaves New Deathcore Supergroup, Replacement Announced

Near the very end of 2022 it was announced that six deathcore vocalists had united under the name The Big Six with plans to release their debut EP in 2023. Now, Attila's Chris Fronzak, who was one of the original six members, has announced he's leaving the band and he's been replaced by Spite's Darius Tehrani.

“I’ve had an amazing time with The Big Six," begins Fronzak in a video clip on social media, "This project has blown up way bigger than any of us could have ever anticipated. However, between Attila, my personal endeavors and my family life, I don’t really have the time or effort to focus on this project anymore and I do not want to hold the guys back."

"So, I’m announcing that I will be stepping down from The Big Six," he continues, "and I just want to say that I genuinely appreciate all the support from everyone out there — it means the world to me and I love you guys. So, support the boys in The Big Six and look forward to a great year with me and Attila."

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, it appears that The Big Six have wiped their Instagram page clean (it was loaded with amusing videos of the original six vocalists working on the music) and the lone post is now a video revealing that Tehrani (whose band Spite released the Dedication to Flesh album last year) has now joined the ranks of the supergroup.

"We are incredibly excited to announce [Darius Tehrani] as a new member of The Big Six! Darius will be stepping in for Fronza and we are very excited for the future. Please give him a warm welcome and stay tuned for additional tracks and news," writes The Big Six on.

Tehrani joins a lineup currently featuring Will Ramos (Lorna Shore), Joe Badolato (Fit For an Autopsy), Taylor Barber (Left to Suffer), Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator) and Tyler Shelton (Traitors).