In the sixth episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guest is Chris Fronzak of Attila.

The frontman joins Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

"Energy doesn't go away. Even if you perish, energy is still there and how you perish depends on how your energy is recreated," Fronz says as the crew heads into the sub-basement, where the EMF detector immediately spikes in the frontman's hands.

"Something happened in this room," he says, convinced there's some dark energy present around him. "My body is uncomfortable. Yeah, this is bad — let's get out of this room."

It's the start of an intense episode and things only heat up from there as the paranormal investigators then move into a room with a profoundly tragic history. Beneath the concrete floor is a sealed hatchway where prisoners were stashed. During a floor, the prisoners held below all drowned. It's rumored that three bodies remain in the pit.

READ MORE: Kittie Are a Spirit's Favorite Band on New Episode of 'Paranormal Prison'

Utilizing the dead bell and spirit box next, one of the trapped spirits communicates verbally and through a series of dings on the bell (one for yes, two for no). Fronz asked if what happened to the spirit was justified, which is a yes. The spirit also confirms there's only one spirit trapped in the pit, not three.

And for the second time this series, the spirit box detects an audible "snake," which is affirmed by the dead bell. Fronz happens to have a snake on his shirt.

"You're definitely more connected to these energies than maybe you realize," Weidman tells him, acknowledging the very active spiritual communication around Fronz.

In conclusion, Fronz respectfully tells the spirit, "I'm sorry for the way you perished. We played a metal concert and your spirit is here with us. Thank you."

Watch the full episode below.

Paranormal Prison - S3, E6: Attila's Chris Fronzak

Paranormal Prison - S3, E5: Three Days Grace

Paranormal Prison - S3, E4: Acid Bath

Paranormal Prison - S3, E3: Kittie

Paranormal Prison - S3, E3: The Dillinger Escape Plan

Paranormal Prison - S3, E1: Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.