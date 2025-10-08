Acid Bath + The Legend of the Toking Ghost – New ‘Paranormal Prison’ Episode

In the fourth episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guests are New Orleans sludge icons Acid Bath.

Sammy Duet, Zack Simmons, Mike Sanchez and Shane Wesley join Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

In this episode, we learn a bit about one of the spirits trapped in the prison — an apparent marijuana enthusiast.

In an attempt to prompt a response on the "dead bell" (which picks up EMF fluctuations resulting in one ding for 'yes' and two dings for 'no'), the band eschews a traditional line of questioning to get down to the serious business of recreational and, perhaps criminal, drug activity.

The spirit is apprehensive — the crew does happen to be investigating the west attic where violent prisoners were crammed together due to overflowing population... but responds when Bernstein follows up on the weed-smoking question, stating, "It was called reefer in your day," which results in an affirmative ding.

It's the most haunted spot in the prison and the spirit affirms their sentence was over a marijuana charge.

READ MORE: The Dillinger Escape Plan on 'Paranormal Prison' (S3, E2)

"I've definitely seen some things that I cannot explain," Duet says. "Definitely some energies that are not of this realm."

There's also some lewd etching in a wall, which Bernstein reads aloud and the spirit enthusiastically dings the bell. Humors transcends realms.

Watch the full episode below.

Paranormal Prison - S3, E4: Acid Bath

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.