In the fifth episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guests are Adam Gontier and Matt Walst of Three Days Grace!

The co-singers join Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

In this episode, the crew goes to a part of the prison that was used to handcuff prisoners to the ceiling for eight hours, then on their knees for eight hours before returning to solitary confinement in a cell for the remaining eight hours of the day. If there's going to be a supernatural presence anywhere, this is a pretty certain area to find it.

And they do!

In this episode, the spirit is a bit reluctant to answer questions, again gravitating toward prompts from musicians rather than co-hosts Weidman and Bernstein.

Gontier asks if a spirit is here, which results in an affirmative ding on the "dead bell," while the EMF detector in Walst's hand's registers activity at the exact same time, to the singer's wide-eyed amazement.

READ MORE: Three Days Grace's Barry Stock Plays His Favorite Riffs

Next, they move to another room — one where prisoners were lowered down into a well. As Bernstein mentions what had happened in that room, the spirit acknowledges the truth to the history with another ding on the dead bell.

"I definitely believe that spirits stick around," says Gontier. "I feel like when people pass, things happens and it's just very strange," Walst adds, both believers in the paranormal.

Despite their openness in belief, the spirit the Three Days Grace singers are communicating with eventually asks them all to leave. Rude!

Watch the full episode below.

Paranormal Prison - S3, E5: Three Days Grace

Paranormal Prison - S3, E4: Acid Bath

Paranormal Prison - S3, E3: Kittie

Paranormal Prison - S3, E3: The Dillinger Escape Plan

Paranormal Prison - S3, E1: Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.