In the seventh episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guest is Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins.

The frontman joins Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

"I'll be honest, I'm more of a skeptic. But I have this side of me that is there's kind of... this question mark. I definitely think that there's some kind of something that you can access," Hawkins says before embarking on the ghost hunt.

Heading into the commissary room and then the freezer, the crew explores an area without as dark of a history as other areas of the prison seen in previous episodes. With the dead bell and EMF detector on the floor, questions are tossed out in hopes of making supernatural contact.

READ MORE: A Ghost Tells Three Days Grace to Leave ('Paranormal Prison')

"Are you here with us right now?" Bernstein asks, generating a discernible voice saying "Sam" in response. The dead bell also dings once for yes, which puts Hawkins on edge. "I've got a little tingle feeling, an electrical feeling," Hawkins says, taking stock of the shifting energy in the room.

Bernstein asks Sam if he wants to talk to Jonny and the bell rings one more time. "I'm good, Sam," the singer quickly says, stretching his arms out in a backing off gesture.

"Whether it's really out there or it's just in here [points to head] and we project it by opening a door... I have theories. I have a lot of different ways of looking at it maybe that's not the traditional, 'Oh, there's a spirit that just hangs around' point of view, but I'm definitely open-minded even though I'm still skeptical of peoples' explanations," Hawkins goes on.

Watch more in the full episode below.

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.