In the final episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guests are Alpha Wolf vocalist Lochie Keogh and guitarist Sabian Lynch.

The band joins Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

When it comes to the paranormal, Keogh doesn't need any convincing — he's had his own spooky encounter.

The vocalist recalls, "One time, I was riding bikes with my brother and a bunch of friends and they all bailed and went to the shops and I was going to ride home. As I was leaving the school, I could hear this whistling tune. I thought it was a bird or something — I'm like, 'That's kind of creepy.' And it started going a bit faster and faster. Now, I'm on the road, crossing the road and going across the highway and I can still hear it constantly. It was just, like, right behind me, right beside me. I would stop and look around and it was dead — it was, like, Sunday or something like that, nothing was going on."

He said he was "freaking out" as he frantically made his way home and then, suddenly, the noise fell silent. "I was petrified for a while after that."

With the dead bell placed on the floor (a supernatural presence can ding once for yes and twice for no), some activity is initially detected as a spirit confirms they were a prisoner here.

READ MORE: Are Drain Too Hardcore For a Ghost Hunt? ('Paranormal Prison')

To better gain an understanding of the otherworldly presence, the spirit box is enabled, detecting frequencies that come through as discernible audio.

As Bernstein thanks the spirit, a voice comes through on the spirit box — "Stay here." Weidman assesses, "I think what's really interesting is some people claim they've been followed since they've investigated here and didn't we just here 'stay' come through?"

Creepy!

Watch more in the full episode below.

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.