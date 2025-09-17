Season 3 of Paranormal Prison is upon us and our first victims (oops, sorry — guests) are Five Finger Death Punch bassist and Beardo and Weirdo podcast co-host Chris Kael and Micah Moody, son of the band's singer Ivan Moody.

The two join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

Here, they make use of the "dead bell" and the "spirit box" to connect with the other side. While the spirit box picks up some clear vocal communications, the dead bell leaves no room for interpretation — it either rings or it doesn't when prompting unknown souls still wandering the prison with some basic questions. Ring once for yes, two for no!

"There are definitely outside energies," Kael says, a firm believer in, for lack of a better words, ghosts.

In the episode, the spirit is absolutely fixed on Kael and, at one point, one of the camera lights dies. Coincidence or some shenanigans from beyond? The spirit box even detects the word "snake" and the spirit says "it's one of you." Any guesses which one of these four is "the snake"?

Watch the episode below and find out!

Paranormal Prison - S3, E1: Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.