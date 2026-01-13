Five Finger Death Punch have just announced a 2026 North American leg of their 20th anniversary tour with special guests Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire.

The run is set to kick off on July 20 in Camden, N.J. and will wrap up on Oct. 23 in Bristow, Virginia.

Ticket will go on sale on Jan. 16 at 10AM local time with a Five Finger Death Punch pre-sale beginning Jan. 14 at 10AM local time. For every ticket sold, $1 will benefit USA Judo and BMX Racing & BMX Freestyle Olympic Teams.

"It’s a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "Our athletes are competing against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, "These athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the playing field even a little, we’re all in."

See all of the tour dates below and head to the Five Finger Death Punch website for more details.

Later this year, Five Finger Death Punch are expected to release the follow-up to 2022's AfterLife, which will be their 10th studio album.

"In the beginning, people were telling us we're not going to last six months," guitarist Zoltan Bathory told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong last summer. "Every band starts like, 'Oh, we're going to make it, it's going to happen.' And obviously, if you didn't have that vision then you wouldn't even start. Of course, we had that."

Five Finger Death Punch 2026 Tour Dates With Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

7/20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

7/26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/28 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/01 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

8/02 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/07 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

8/16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/21 – Saint Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/08 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/11 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/12 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

9/14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/18 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater*

9/19 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

9/27 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/03 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

10/05 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/07 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

10/08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

10/10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/19 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

*Without Cody Jinks

