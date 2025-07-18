Win a Five Finger Death Punch ‘Best Of, Vol. 1′ Vinyl + a Signed Drum Head

Here's your chance to win a vinyl copy of Five Finger Death Punch's new Best Of, Vol. 1 collection along with a signed drumhead from the band. This latest offering comes via the Loudwire Nights radio show and offers you another great addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

As fans may know, Five Finger Death Punch recently went through the process of re-recording their early material after learning that their former record label had sold off their catalog without consulting the band.

"They sold the masters," guitarist Zoltan Bathory told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year. "It happens to so many artists, one of them was Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift has a massive, loyal fanbase. So what did they do? They re-recorded the album, put it online and the fanbase just switched. They understood, they supported the artist."

"We were like, 'Okay, if that's the game you want to play, we can play this game.' We're going to re-record the whole thing," adds Bathory. "And that's what it is, that's kind of why it happened." The full Loudwire Nights chat with Bathory can be heard below.

The end result is a new vinyl recording consisting of 20th anniversary mixes done of their early hits. It ranges from when they first broke on the scene with "The Bleeding" all the way up through more modern hits such as "Wash It All Away," "Gone Away" and the current Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-topper "I Refuse," which features In This Moment's Maria Brink. This set is released on 140 gram vinyl with a recycled slate coloring.

In addition, the Best Of, Vol. 1 set features a trio of live performances with fans getting concert versions of "Trouble," "Welcome to the Circus" and "The Bleeding." The Best Of, Vol. 1 collection recently arrived in stores and is available now. But you could also potentially win the vinyl along with a signed drum head from the band just by entering the contest.

