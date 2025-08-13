Enter to Win VIP Passes + Hotel For Rocklahoma, The Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party!
Rocklahoma is the biggest Labor Day party in the country and it’s back for another year of non-stop rock and incredible memories. The festival takes over the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.
And we want you to be there as a VIP.
You have the chance to score a pair of VIP passes to the festival and a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa for the entire weekend. You might just run into Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong while you're at the festival, too!
All you have to do is enter to win near the bottom of this page.
Who Will You See at Rocklahoma?
The party starts with the Thursday Night Throwdown and is followed by three solid days of rock 'n' roll.
Get the full lineup below.
Thursday - Aug. 28
Sebastian Bach
Lita Ford
Trixter
Sebastian James
Rocket Science
Crimson Love
Friday - Aug. 29
Five Finger Death Punch
Marilyn Manson
Alice Cooper
The Darkness
Marky Ramone (Plays The Ramones)
Hinder
Dorothy
Saliva
Orianthi
The Band Feel
Paralandra
Dime Store Riot
One Night Stand
Fist of Rage
Saturday - Aug. 30
Breaking Benjamin
Three Days Grace
Knocked Loose
Tom Morello
Starset
Citizen Soldier
Ayron Jones
Drowning Pool
10 Years
Return to Dust
Zero 9:36
Fan Halen
Fox N’ Vead
Eternal Frequency
Waves In April
Angeles
Sunday - Aug. 31
Shinedown
311
Bruce Dickinson
Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm
The Struts
Of Mice & Men
Dirty Honey
Sunami
Wargasm UK
Mike Tramp’s White Lion
Chained Saint
Snake Bite Whisky
Color of Chaos
What Else Will You Experience at Rocklahoma?
Once the days wrap up, don’t worry, the party isn’t over. Each night you’ll have the chance to be part of Rocklahoma Bitches Late Nights, featuring after parties on the Deb Concerts Stage.
On top of that, the best (and rowdiest) campsite at Rocklahoma will be awarded on Saturday, Aug. 30, and at some point during the weekend, you’ll get to cheer on the biggest competition around: Miss Rocklahoma!
Enter to Win VIP Passes + Hotel For Rocklahoma
From Aug. 13-Aug. 22, you can enter to win a pair of VIP passes and four-night hotel stay for Rocklahoma.
All you have to do is fill out the form below and get entered to win. You can also purchase passes to Rocklahoma right here.
*Travel to and from Rocklahoma is not included with the VIP passes and hotel.
This contest is sponsored by Rocklahoma.