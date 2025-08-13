Enter to Win VIP Passes + Hotel For Rocklahoma

Rocklahoma is the biggest Labor Day party in the country and it’s back for another year of non-stop rock and incredible memories. The festival takes over the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.

And we want you to be there as a VIP.

You have the chance to score a pair of VIP passes to the festival and a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa for the entire weekend. You might just run into Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong while you're at the festival, too!

All you have to do is enter to win near the bottom of this page.

Who Will You See at Rocklahoma?

The party starts with the Thursday Night Throwdown and is followed by three solid days of rock 'n' roll.

Get the full lineup below.

Thursday - Aug. 28

Sebastian Bach

Lita Ford

Trixter

Sebastian James

Rocket Science

Crimson Love

Friday - Aug. 29

Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson

Alice Cooper

The Darkness

Marky Ramone (Plays The Ramones)

Hinder

Dorothy

Saliva

Orianthi

The Band Feel

Paralandra

Dime Store Riot

One Night Stand

Fist of Rage

Saturday - Aug. 30

Breaking Benjamin

Three Days Grace

Knocked Loose

Tom Morello

Starset

Citizen Soldier

Ayron Jones

Drowning Pool

10 Years

Return to Dust

Zero 9:36

Fan Halen

Fox N’ Vead

Eternal Frequency

Waves In April

Angeles

Sunday - Aug. 31

Shinedown

311

Bruce Dickinson

Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm

The Struts

Of Mice & Men

Dirty Honey

Sunami

Wargasm UK

Mike Tramp’s White Lion

Chained Saint

Snake Bite Whisky

Color of Chaos

What Else Will You Experience at Rocklahoma?

Once the days wrap up, don’t worry, the party isn’t over. Each night you’ll have the chance to be part of Rocklahoma Bitches Late Nights, featuring after parties on the Deb Concerts Stage.

On top of that, the best (and rowdiest) campsite at Rocklahoma will be awarded on Saturday, Aug. 30, and at some point during the weekend, you’ll get to cheer on the biggest competition around: Miss Rocklahoma!

Enter to Win VIP Passes + Hotel For Rocklahoma

From Aug. 13-Aug. 22, you can enter to win a pair of VIP passes and four-night hotel stay for Rocklahoma.

All you have to do is fill out the form below and get entered to win. You can also purchase passes to Rocklahoma right here.

*Travel to and from Rocklahoma is not included with the VIP passes and hotel.

This contest is sponsored by Rocklahoma.