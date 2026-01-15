2026 Inkcarceration Festival LIneup Revealed – Disturbed, Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit + More

The lineup for the eighth annual edition of the Inkcarceration Festival has been revealed. Once again a who's who of heavy music and tattoo art will be taking over the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio for a weekend that you don't want to miss.

Headliners this year include Disturbed, Bad Omens and Limp Bizkit. They'll join a lineup that includes over 65 bands playing three stages over three days (July 17-19). In addition over 100 tattoo artists will be on hand to help you with some fresh ink, while the annual tradition of the tour of the historic Ohio State Reformatory (aka the location shoot for the classic movie The Shawshank Redemption) will leave you with some lasting memories.

Who's Playing the 2026 Inkcarceration Festival?

As stated, there are three days and nights of music. Disturbed will head up the opening day on July 17 with Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Starset, Tech N9ne, Jinjer, Memphis May Fire, Rev Tehory, Jutes, Dying Wish, Sanguisugabogg, Peeling Flesh, Point North, Nevertel, Ded, If Not For Me, Entheos, Snuffed On Sight, Jeffrey Nothing and Vicar Blood providing support.

The Saturday (July 18) bill is led by Bad Omens. Gojira, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, Poppy, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Sleep Theory, Lacuna Coil, Landmvrks, Caskets, Spite, Thousand Below, 156/Silence, Wolves at the Gate, Fox Lake, Earshot, King 810, Guilt Trip, Cane Hill, Heavy/Hitter, ENMY and Night Rider are also part of the bill.

As for Sunday (July 19), Limp Bizkit will have the honor of finishing out the music weekend. Support will come from A Day to Remember, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Lorna Shore, Fit for a King, Get Scared, Escape the Fate, Alien Ant Farm, Miss May I, Norma Jean, Silent Planet, Born of Osiris, Left to Suffer, Archers, Static Dress, Silly Goose, Versus Me, Crimson Armada, Synestia, Corpse Pile and Killstreak.

Among the special performances, Sleeping With Sirens will be celebrating 15 years of Let's Cheers to This. Likewise, it'll be a 25th anniversary performance of Alien Ant Farm for ANThology. Get Scared and The Crimson Armada will have home state reunions, while Rev Theory are also reuniting for a rare performance.

Plus bands such as Starset, Sanguisugabogg, Night Rider, Miss May I, Wolves At The Gate and ENMY will all be playing for a home state crowd.

The reveal of the participating tattoo artists will come at a later date.

What Are the Bands and Organizers Saying?

“Tim Robbins says in The Shawshank Redemption, ‘get busy living, or get busy dying,’ and we’re thrilled to share our songs of living and dying when INK descends on INKcarceration,” said Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas.

"I was SUPER excited when I got the word I was playing at Inkcarceration Festival because I’ve always seemed to be touring around it with artists who’ve played there frequently,” added Tech N9ne. “Honored to be part of such a huge festival."

“We’re fired up to welcome Limp Bizkit back to Inkcarceration. Their recent South American stadium run has sent social media into overdrive, and we’re proud to be part of their global takeover once again. Having Bad Omens headlining a DWP festival for the first time brings a whole new level of energy to the weekend, and adding Disturbed to this lineup makes it an absolute powerhouse for our fans,” said DWP Founder Danny Wimmer.

“We’re expecting 2026 to be a landmark year for Inkcarceration,” said Dan Janssen, Co-Founder of Inkcarceration. “After selling out every year since 2021, this summer brings one of our most in-demand lineups to date, including more than 45 artists making their Inkcarceration debut alongside nearly 20 fan-favorite returns. Combined with upgrades across the site, camping, and parking experience, we’re excited to welcome fans back to Shawshank for what will be the biggest INK yet.”

“We are excited to welcome Inkcarceration back to the historic Ohio State Reformatory for another incredible year. This festival has earned its reputation as one of the most unique and sought-after events in the world, blending music, tattoo artistry, and culture in a setting unlike any other,” said Dan Smith, Associate Director, The Ohio State Reformatory. “Inkcarceration continues to attract fans from across the globe, and the 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Ohio State Reformatory is proud to serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary celebration.”

How Do I Get Tickets and What Else Do I Need to Know?

Three-Day and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now for as low as $1 down on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

New in 2026, students have access to a special-priced pass to Inkcarceration. Those with a valid .edu e-mail address can purchase a Single Day GA Pass for $125 all-in (fees included).

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Inkcarceration passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year. For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the Inkcarceration camping options, which include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Weekend camping packages are available for both Car & Tent and RV Camping, with parking passes also on sale now. For those looking to stay off-site, hotel packages that bundle festival passes with hotel nights are available through Jampack, starting at $10 down and including daily festival re-entry and additional perks. For all ticketing packages and other additional questions, visit the Inkcarceration website.

