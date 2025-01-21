Inkcarceration Festival 2025 Full Daily Lineups Revealed

After weeks of leaking some of the performers on this year's InkCarceration Festival, organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have now revealed the full bill that includes headliners Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch taking over the Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio July 18-20.

In total, there will be over 66 bands playing three stages and over 100 tattoo artists in attendance should fans want to add to their body art.

Clown of Slipknot said, “Slipknot is playing very few shows in the U.S. this year, so this will be special. It will be good to be back with our friends, family, and culture at the InkCarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. Stay safe! Stay (sic)!"

Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse adds, “I am honored to play side by side with legends like Slipknot, a band that I grew up listening to. See you soon, Ohio!!!”

"The fan experience at InkCarceration is the top priority every year," adds Dan Janssen, the co-founder and GM of InkCarceration. "We did a lot of work on the infrastructure after last year’s event, such as adding space, more shade and a larger viewing area, an expansion that was imperative as this festival continues to grow. We could not be more excited to unveil it to the fans in 2025.”

Who's Playing InkCarceration Festival in 2025?

As stated, Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch will headline the three nights, but they're not. alone. Falling in Reverse get the honor of closing out the opening night on Friday, July 18. They'll be joined by Beartooth, Knocked Loose and plenty more. The full Friday lineup can be viewed below:

Friday, July 18

Falling in Reverse

Beartooth

Knocked Loose

Parkway Drive

I Prevail

Killswitch Engage

Choidos

The Amity Affliction

Drain

The Devil Wears Prada

Sleep Theory

Alphawolf

Drowning Pool

Bodysnatcher

Carnifex

Suffocation

Distant

Mugshot

Bodybox

Alyxx

Archon Theory

Slipknot take over center stage on Saturday (July 19). They head up a killer bill that also includes Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail. The full Saturday lineup is available below:

Saturday, July 19

Slipknot

Marilyn Manson

Slaughter to Prevail

Acid Bath

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Dayseeker

Kublai Khan TX

August Burns Red

The Plot in You

Snot

Emmure

Spite

The Union Underground

Dry Kill Logic

216

Until I Wake

Of Virtue

The Pretty Wild

Silent Theory

Swollen Teeth

Carbonstone

How We Feel

Closing things out for the music weekend will be Five Finger Death Punch. They're joined by two very prominent veteran bands with Three Days Grace and Lamb of God heading up the Sunday bill. See the full lineup below.

Sunday, July 20

Five Finger Death Punch

Three Days Grace

Lamb of God

In This Moment

Architects

Band Still TBA

Bilmuri

Crossfade

We Came As Romans

Kittie

Attila

Currents

Catch Your Breath

Taproot

Crystal Lake

Signs of the Swarm

Browning

A Killer's Confession

Colorblind

Convictions

Big Ass Truck

Bittersweet Revenge

How Do I Get Tickets?

Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (3-day) GA passes are currently at level 3 pricing, and Weekend VIP are at level 4. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available. Purchase festival passes at www.inkcarceration.com.

Inkcarceration 2025 will feature an expanded VIP area as part of the enhanced festival layout. VIP perks include:

- Access to the air-conditioned VIP lounge

- Premium food options available for purchase

- Dedicated locker storage and phone charging for purchase - Exclusive bars, including a premium cocktail bar

- Shade structure relaxation area

- Elevated stage viewing

- Exclusive Guest Services team

- Fast-track entrance to the Reformatory

- Express festival merchandise booth for purchase

- Complimentary VIP hydration station

- Private flushable restrooms and portable restrooms

- Expedited festival entry with the VIP Fast Track Lane

For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the INK camping options, which include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Weekend Camping Packages are available for both Car + Tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately. Hotel packages bundling hotel nights and festival passes are also available. Details on all festival passes, including hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at https://inkcarceration.com/passes/.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

