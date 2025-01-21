Inkcarceration Festival 2025 Full Daily Lineups Revealed
After weeks of leaking some of the performers on this year's InkCarceration Festival, organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have now revealed the full bill that includes headliners Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch taking over the Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio July 18-20.
In total, there will be over 66 bands playing three stages and over 100 tattoo artists in attendance should fans want to add to their body art.
Clown of Slipknot said, “Slipknot is playing very few shows in the U.S. this year, so this will be special. It will be good to be back with our friends, family, and culture at the InkCarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. Stay safe! Stay (sic)!"
Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse adds, “I am honored to play side by side with legends like Slipknot, a band that I grew up listening to. See you soon, Ohio!!!”
"The fan experience at InkCarceration is the top priority every year," adds Dan Janssen, the co-founder and GM of InkCarceration. "We did a lot of work on the infrastructure after last year’s event, such as adding space, more shade and a larger viewing area, an expansion that was imperative as this festival continues to grow. We could not be more excited to unveil it to the fans in 2025.”
Who's Playing InkCarceration Festival in 2025?
As stated, Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch will headline the three nights, but they're not. alone. Falling in Reverse get the honor of closing out the opening night on Friday, July 18. They'll be joined by Beartooth, Knocked Loose and plenty more. The full Friday lineup can be viewed below:
Friday, July 18
Falling in Reverse
Beartooth
Knocked Loose
Parkway Drive
I Prevail
Killswitch Engage
Choidos
The Amity Affliction
Drain
The Devil Wears Prada
Sleep Theory
Alphawolf
Drowning Pool
Bodysnatcher
Carnifex
Suffocation
Distant
Mugshot
Bodybox
Alyxx
Archon Theory
Slipknot take over center stage on Saturday (July 19). They head up a killer bill that also includes Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail. The full Saturday lineup is available below:
Saturday, July 19
Slipknot
Marilyn Manson
Slaughter to Prevail
Acid Bath
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Dayseeker
Kublai Khan TX
August Burns Red
The Plot in You
Snot
Emmure
Spite
The Union Underground
Dry Kill Logic
216
Until I Wake
Of Virtue
The Pretty Wild
Silent Theory
Swollen Teeth
Carbonstone
How We Feel
Closing things out for the music weekend will be Five Finger Death Punch. They're joined by two very prominent veteran bands with Three Days Grace and Lamb of God heading up the Sunday bill. See the full lineup below.
Sunday, July 20
Five Finger Death Punch
Three Days Grace
Lamb of God
In This Moment
Architects
Band Still TBA
Bilmuri
Crossfade
We Came As Romans
Kittie
Attila
Currents
Catch Your Breath
Taproot
Crystal Lake
Signs of the Swarm
Browning
A Killer's Confession
Colorblind
Convictions
Big Ass Truck
Bittersweet Revenge
How Do I Get Tickets?
Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.
Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (3-day) GA passes are currently at level 3 pricing, and Weekend VIP are at level 4. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available. Purchase festival passes at www.inkcarceration.com.
Inkcarceration 2025 will feature an expanded VIP area as part of the enhanced festival layout. VIP perks include:
- Access to the air-conditioned VIP lounge
- Premium food options available for purchase
- Dedicated locker storage and phone charging for purchase - Exclusive bars, including a premium cocktail bar
- Shade structure relaxation area
- Elevated stage viewing
- Exclusive Guest Services team
- Fast-track entrance to the Reformatory
- Express festival merchandise booth for purchase
- Complimentary VIP hydration station
- Private flushable restrooms and portable restrooms
- Expedited festival entry with the VIP Fast Track Lane
For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the INK camping options, which include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Weekend Camping Packages are available for both Car + Tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately. Hotel packages bundling hotel nights and festival passes are also available. Details on all festival passes, including hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at https://inkcarceration.com/passes/.
Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
