This week, five more bands were revealed for the 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

Chiodos, Suffocation, Catch Your Breath, Big Ass Truck and Snot will all be playing at this year's festival, bringing the total to nine so far as daily announcements keep coming.

Over 60 bands will be revealed in all and, already, it's pretty heavy on reunions. Chiodos played their first comeback show last year as Craig Owens reactivated the group and Snot are still teasing their new vocalist.

Learn more below about each of the five bands announced this week, see the previously revealed artists and get more details about what to expect from Inkcarceration 2025.

Previously Announced Artists

Prior to kicking off a wave of new lineup announcements this week, Inkcarceration had previously revealed that Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Crossfade, Acid Bath and Knocked Loose will be appearing in 2025.

About Inkcarceration 2025

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival will return to the Ohio State Reformatory for three days from July 18-20, with over 60 artists performing across three different stages.

The music is only part of the experience with Blood Prison haunted house tours, a myriad of tattoo artists on-site and more.

It's also the home of the Paranormal Prison video series, of which Loudwire is the exclusive home for Season 2.

Special guests so far have included members of Machine Head, Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Shadows Fall, Biohazard, Holy Wars, Chimaira and Mushroomhead with more still to come.

Visit the Inkcarceration website for tickets and more information.

