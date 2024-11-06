Ghost Hunting With Holy Wars – ‘Paranormal Prison’

Come ghost hunting in this seriously freaky new episode of Paranormal Prison, starring ascending alt-rockers Holy Wars.

In this second episode of Season 2, some new ghost hunting equipment is introduced by hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador Mangin (Sirius XM) and techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella.

First up is a group trip into a solitary confinement cell where the team's first attempt to contact the other side eventually leads them to believe it's best to leave the premises. So it's off to the showers where the equipment picks up some major anomalies.

What are those flashing dots of light?! Some things can't be explained, which is why it's better to watch.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 2 - Holy Wars

Holy Wars go ghost hunting in the first episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison. Will this haunt them forever?

Find out and watch Episode 2 directly below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.