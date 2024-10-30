Ghost Hunting With Machine Head’s Robb Flynn (‘Paranormal Prison’)

Welcome to the first episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison where Machine Head leader Robb Flynn confronts the supernatural on a five-person ghost hunt!

Is he a skeptic or a believer?

Well, Flynn has some experiences of his own! In this episode (seen further below), he recalls one memorable time he messed around with a Ouija board.

"There was a period when I was in high school where I basically carried around a Satanic bible every day," he says of his early fascination with the darker alternatives to mainstream belief systems. "I think my views have changed as I've gotten older. I think you can still have ghosts, I believe you can still have paranormal activity. It doesn't necessarily need to be connected to a god or a devil. I think that they're independent of each other."

Flynn joins the crew, hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella to search for spirits stilled trapped inside the walls of the Paranormal Prison.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 1 - Machine Head's Robb Flynn

Machine Head's Robb Flynn goes ghost hunting in the first episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.