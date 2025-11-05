Are Drain Too Hardcore for a Ghost Hunt? (‘Paranormal Prison’)

In the eighth episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guest is Santa Cruz, California hardcore punk unit Drain.

The band joins Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

Drain play a brand of hardcore punk that's as fun-loving as it is mosh-positive and that personality spills out in this latest episode. For the first time all season, the investigative team is confronted with apprehensive spirits who are, perhaps, unnerved by the uplifting spirits of frontman Sammy Ciaramitaro in particular.

"This is not my jam, I'm so scared. I'm terrified. My wife has the crystals and the white sage at home — thank goodness! I'm so scared of this type of thing ... it's that I can't see. The thought of I can't see what's going on if there's something around me. I'm way more scared of this than someone trying to mug me," Ciaramitaro confesses.

READ MORE: Acid Bath + The Legend of the Toking Ghost ('Paranormal Prison')

Weidman places the dead bell on the floor, inviting any spirits present to respond by dinging the bell once for yes and twice for no. One ding is heard as an otherworldly presence confirms it will be a willing participant.

Drain's questions are a bit less serious than we've seen in previous episodes — maybe a nervous coverup to take the edge off the ghost hunt.

Bernstein asks some questions out loud, hoping to capture a vocal response via an EMF transmitter. Things go silent as questions start flying about Drain's set or if the spirit needs to borrow some of their gear.

Ciaramitaro probably counts this limited action as a win given how frightened he was before even venturing into the haunted areas of the Ohio State Reformatory.

Watch more in the full episode below.

Paranormal Prison - S3, E8: Drain

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.