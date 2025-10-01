In the third episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guests are Kittie's Morgan and Mercedes Lander, Tara McLeod and Ivy Jenkins!

The two join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

In this episode, Kittie's members have mixed feelings on the paranormal, but the Lander sisters have had some experiences that make them believers. The famed "dead bell" is back with another strong case for belief in the paranormal... or at least a reconsideration. A yes or no question is asked and EMF fluctuations from any spiritual presence will trigger either one or two dings in response.

READ MORE: The Dillinger Escape Plan on 'Paranormal Prison' (S3, E2)

"It feels spooky over here," Morgan confesses as she moves through decaying parts of the haunted prison and rows of aging toilets before the band's attempt to contact the spirit realm.

The bells dings once for yes that Kittie is their favorite band, however it's a two-ding no on being a fan of heavy metal overall.

Is the spirit trapped here? Does the rest of the sentence still need to be served? Find out and watch the full episode below.

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.