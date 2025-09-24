In the second episode of Season 3 of Paranormal Prison, our guests are The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and vocalist Dimitri Minakakis.

The two join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman, who you may be familiar with if you've ever watched the paranormal investigative TV show Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne. Together, they traverse the haunted grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, also home to the annual Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

For the third year, some of the fest's biggest stars explore various areas of the prison, which has a rich history of being haunted. This time, the crew has leveled up, bringing some new spirit-seeking equipment to the investigations.

In this episode, Weinman and Minakakis gear up, utilizing a spirit box, dead bell and EMF detector, settling into various areas of the prison while prompting any potential lingering spirits with questions.

"I am a pretty skeptical person but there are literally just things we can't explain and there's even things that are so wild that we can explain, like infrared and things we can't see," Weinman confesses. "I do believe that extreme trauma can leave a mark, so even if there is some kind of unknown scientific explanation for how that can imprint on a place... I do believe there could be something to it."

Despite being a bit skeptical, the open-minded Weinman is jarred when he feels something touch his arm while scanning one of the rooms in the prison. Suddenly, the whole thing gets a lot more real, with Weinman and Minakakis on full alert.

The dead bell is used to communicate yes or no answers and the spirit in the room gravitate toward Weinman, eager to answer his questions. "We're sorry," Weinman says when receiving an affirmative answer that the spirit in the room was abandoned by their family.

Watch the full episode below and watch the two Dillinger members get a little spooked.

Paranormal Prison - S3, E2: The Dillinger Escape Plan

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All nine new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 3PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

This year's lists of special guest paranormal investigators includes members of Five Finger Death Punch, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kittie, Acid Bath, Three Days Grace, Attila, Nothing More, Drain and Alpha Wolf.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.