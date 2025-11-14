We've got 14 new rock and metal tours that you can choose after the announcements from the last seven days. As we inch closer to the holidays, now is a good time to remind you that concert tickets make a great gift!

Leading the way, Three Days Grace have announced a bulk of their 2026 touring and there will be plenty of chances to see the veteran band who are now playing with the singers from both eras of the band.

This week also saw Hayley Williams adding more shows to her recently announced solo tour. Plus, Zakk Wylde will be pulling double duty headlining with Black Label Society while his Zakk Sabbath tribute band provides support.

We also learned the lineups for the Shamrock Slaughter and Space Echo festivals just announced for 2026. And both Rob Zombie and Lynyrd Skynyrd have made their reservations for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2026.

See all of the big touring and festival announcements from the past week below.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - May 14

Support Acts: Zakk Sabbath, Dark Chapel

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 18

Support Acts: No Pressure, Haywire, Secret World

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 20 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Ticketing Info

Goose

Tour Dates: April 10 - 25

Support Acts: The Stews

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 11

Support Acts: Nekrogoblikon, Enterprise Earth

Ticketing Info

Little Feat

Tour Dates: Jan. 11 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Farewell Tour

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10

Support Acts: Ov Sulfur, Atlas

Ticketing Info

Save Ferris

Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: I Prevail, The Funeral Portrait, Finger Eleven, Royal Tusk

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: A Christmas Special: Tremonti Sings Sinatra with members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra

Ticketing Info

Unprocessed

Tour Dates: April 13 - May 16

Support Acts: ALLT, Midwinter

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 27 - June 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tour Dates: Jan. 27 - July 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* Incantation and Sanguisugabogg will headline the 2026 Shamrock Slaughter March 13 and 14 at Piere's and Stan's Room in Fort Wayne, Ind. Other acts include Pyrexia, Atoll, Regurgitation, Prophecy, Syphilic, Concrete, Necessary Death and many more

Ticketing Info

* Failure will salute the 30th anniversary of Fantastic Planet at the 2026 Space Echo Festival. Baroness, And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Torche, Shiner, Ringo Deathstarr, Spotlights, Slow Mass and Bleary Eyed are also on board for The Radius in Chicago on May 2.

Ticketing Info

* Saves the Day and Terror will head up the 2026 LDB Fest Feb. 27 and 28 at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Ky. All Out War, Big Boy, Gridiron, On Broken Wings and plenty more are also set to play

Ticketing Info

* Welcome to Rockville continues to roll out their 2026 lineup, with Simple Plan, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Breathe Carolina and The Paradox all joining the bill the weekend of May 7-10 at Daytona's International Speedway.

Ticketing Info

* Rob Zombie and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the initial acts booked for the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Skynyrd will play the Buffalo Chip Tuesday, Aug. 11, while Rob Zombie will play the Full Throttle Saloon.

Ticketing Info

* Alice Cooper and Criss Angel have added more dates for their collaborative "Welcome to Our Nightmare" show with more shows at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Dates at the Criss Angel Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run March 6-8, April 3-4 and May 22-23, 2026.

Ticketing Info

* The Audacity have signed on to perform at the Big Damn Charity Jam on Dec. 4 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. DEWAYNE, GARZI, TJ MINOR and KANNER are on board as support.

Ticketing Info

* San Jose's Not So Silent Night radio festival that was set to feature Sublime, Evanescence, Wet Leg and more on Dec. 14 has been canceled.