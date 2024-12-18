In this eighth episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, Chimaira's Mark Hunter and Matt DeVries are placed between the worlds of skepticism and belief as more unexplained activity is captured on camera.

The two join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella to search for spirits still trapped inside the walls of the Paranormal Prison, with a return trip to the haunted scaffold that claimed the lives of too many.

"I myself do not believe in it in the sense that you would see on TV," Hunter says of his own views on ghosts and the paranormal. "What we're doing here today, I'm not sure... I'm way more metaphysical and I believe there's dimensions. I don't necessarily believe in hauntings [makes ghost noise] like Casper. I always get that image when someone says ghost, so I don't go there. But dimensions... I don't believe this is the only realm," the vocalist goes on.

DeVries also expresses uncertainty about the unknown, approaching this episode with an open mind.

And it's a good mindset to have after capturing voice responses and encountering a sudden full battery drain on one of the cameras.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 8 - Chimaira

This episode features some of the clearest contact with the spirit world so far this season. If you're not a believe, go ahead and watch then tell us what just happened if this wasn't paranormal contact!

"I appreciate the energy in here," says Hunter after finishing the investigation, empathizing with the individuals who not only lived inside the prison, but died there as well.

Watch Episode 8 directly below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.