6 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 5-11, 2025)
In yet another light week of tour announcements, Creed and Chiodos lead the way with new tour announcements.
Of the six tours announced over the past week, Creed lead the way with a handful of Christmas holiday shows that will feature support from Sevendust and Hinder on select dates.
Meanwhile, Chiodos have booked a bunch of new fall dates in which they'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of their All's Well That Ends Well album.
Also of note this week, we've got the full lineup reveal for the 2026 edition of the Innings Festival. Sonic Temple has announced another wave of new bands for their 2026 festival and August Burns Red have fill out the bill for their two-night Christmas Burns Red festival performances.
See all of the rock and metal tour announcements from the last week below.
Chiodos
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, Holy Water, Big Ass Truck
Notes: All's Well That Ends Well 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Creed
Tour Dates: Dec. 19 - 30
Support Acts: Sevendust, Hinder
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Scott Stapp Looks Back on Solo Career, Celebrates Creed
Eagles
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
McLusky
Tour Dates: March 24 - April 11
Support Acts: TBA
Ticketing Info
Gruff Rhys
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Winds of Plague
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
August Burns Red Christmas Show
August Burns Red have announced some of the support for their annual Christmas Burns Red holiday show. The Dec. 12 performance will also feature Currents, Callous Daoboys, No Cure, Psycho Frame and a still to be named act. The Dec. 13 show has Animals as Leaders, Boundaries, Left to Suffer, War of Ages and Rev3rent. Both shows are set for Freedom Hall in Lancaster, Pa.
Ticketing Info
Innings Festival + Sonic Temple Lineup News
The lineup for the 2026 Innings Festival taking place at Arizona's Tempe Beach Park and Arts Park has been set. Mumford and Sons, Twenty One Pilots and Blink-182 will headline Feb. 20-22, with support from Goo Goo Dolls, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Public Enemy, Lord Huron, Myles Smith and many more.
Ticketing Info
Sonic Temple continue to roll out their 2026 lineup in waves, seemingly announcing acts with a similar vibe each week. Electric Callboy, We Came As Romans, The Plot In You, Make Them Suffer, Bloodywood, and Conquer Divide are the latest additions, joining the list of acts playing Columbus Crew Stadium on May 14-17.
Ticketing Info
The Special Shows
The Doors' Robby Krieger will be joined by an all-star lineup of guests celebrating 60 years of The Doors at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. Perry Farrell, Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss, Kevin Martin, Greg Gonzalez, John Doe, Deryck Whibley, Robert DeLeo, Carmine Appice, Steven Adler, Adam Kury, Orianthi and more will all make appearances.
Ticketing Info
Shinedown will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 10 in Nashville, Tenn.
Ticketing Info
The Streaming Shows
Poppy will livestream her Sept. 27 from the House of Blues in Anaheim. Airing exclusively through Veeps, fans can watch as she continues the support of her Negative Spaces album.
Ticketing Info
Veeps will also livestream Evanescence's set from the Louder Than Life Festival on Sept. 21. The show is a free livestream event.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner