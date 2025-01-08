Ghost Hunting With Biohazard in ‘Paranormal Prison’

In this ninth episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, Biohazard are put to the ultimate test that challenges their preconvictions about the supernatural.

Lead guitarist Bobby Hambel and drummer Danny Schuler join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella to search for spirits still trapped inside the walls of the Paranormal Prison.

Unfortunately, due to flight issues stemming from the widespread CrowdStrike outage, co-founders Evan Seinfeld and Billy Graziadei were unable to take part in this episode as planned.

Perhaps it worked out better for them though after what happened in that haunted attic!

"I don't get the vibes too much," says Schuler before the hunt begins, sounding pretty confident that nothing too spooky will take place. He does leave things open when cautioning, "I think it's possible that there are ghosts."

"Energy can't be destroyed," adds Hambel, who rhetorically asks, "When it leaves the body, where does it go?"

"There's dimensional elements to it, I think, that maybe we don't comprehend," concludes Schuler before embarking on an unnerving ghost hunt.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 9 - Biohazard

In this episode, the crew explores one of the most haunted areas of the prison — the attic.

April 21, 1930, a fire ignited by criminals at the maximum security Ohio Penitentiary killed 322 inmates and hospitalized another 230 in one of the deadliest fires in American prison history.

The 300 surviving inmates were relocated to Mansfield Ohio State Reformatory and locked in the attic every night for safety, where violence and murder reigned.

Clear voices from the other side answer prompts and the Biohazard bandmates later seem convinced that there is paranormal activity running rampant after seeing something that wound up not being there after all...

Watch Episode 9 directly below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.