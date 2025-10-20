Biohazard’s Evan Seinfeld Shares the Advice He Would Give His Younger Self

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but what advice would you give your younger self? Biohazard's Evan Seinfeld revealed to Full Metal Jackie on her weekend radio show that if there's one thing he would tell his younger self before taking the ride that Biohazard has provided over the years, it would be the following.

"Be grateful for every moment and be present in every moment and trust your gut and trust your instincts," says Seinfeld, who confessed that he actually is working on an advice book pulling from some of the wisest people he knows, including his bandmate Billy Graziadei.

Both Seinfeld and Graziadei dropped by Full Metal Jackie's radio show to discuss their newly released album, Divided We Fall

The bandmates delved into how their reunion evolved to including new music, their struggle over the years to capture their live energy and how that played into the new record and what it's been like to see new and old generations of Biohazard fans co-existing and creating a vibe live that has made their reunion so special.

The two musicians also give their thoughts on the current hardcore music scene and how it compares to what they faced coming up through the ranks.

Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie and I am so excited to welcome Evan [Seinfeld] and Billy [Graziadei] from Biohazard. I'm happy that the band is back with new music after reuniting a few years ago. Reunions can always be a fragile thing initially, but you've toured a few years and now gotten in the studio to record new music. At what point after reconnecting did you see that was gonna take and that had the potential of being a creative outlet again?

Billy Graziadei: Evan, I don't think you agree with this, but we didn't really look at it like that. We were like, "Let's get together for one show." We played Jamey [Jasta]'s show in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Metal Fest, the first year of it coming back after 10 years gone and it was killer.

It was unbridled. There was no production. It was just an awesome raw Biohazard show. Then we had two shows in New York and it was killer. Then we kept doing it. And we were like waiting it for it to not be fun anymore and it never came. And then gradually, after months and months of touring and a year or two went by, we just, "Hey, I got this song idea. What do you think?" Someone would send somebody a song and we'd, and we start jamming some ideas. Before you knew it, we had a record.

We all love those bands that we go see our favorite band and they say on the microphone after like four or five songs, they're like, "Okay, now we're gonna play a new song off the new record." Everybody's like, "Oh, come on. Really?" So, we got a record. It's called Divided We Fall and we're proud as fuck to have a record that no one's gonna roll their eyes at when we play it live because we already tried it live and it fucking worked.

Biohazard, "Forsaken"

Evan and Billy of Biohazard with us on the show celebrating the release of their new record, Divided We Fall. And with that new track, I gotta say, you can really feel the energy of the 1990s Biohazard. Obviously, you guys have branched off to do other things over the years. How was it to get back in the mindset of what Biohazard was and how you want to present it in 2025? Was it challenging to find that right balance between past and present?

Billy Graziadei: I think the roar of Biohazard, that aggression is something that we've always been known for. But I think we've mastered the concept of restraint, you know? Over the years, we've kind of grown a lot musically and with different records and different phases of the band.

But getting the original guys back together, right away, it was like, "Damn, this is the fountain of youth." We were 28 again onstage, playing together, high-fiving each other, hanging out, talking like we used to talk. The things that bothered us about each other back in the day or about the business side of the band, it didn't matter anymore.

We all kind of grew up and moved past those things, so it was only fun. It wasn't like we were doing it for cash. It wasn't a money grab. We were just having a good time and it kept going. It never got worse. It just got better.

This last tour we did, I remember we were like, "Nothing's getting worse. The shows are getting better. The band's getting better. We're playing a new song. People love it." It's like they knew the song and we were like, "Well, how do they know the song?" It's just that we kind of tapped into rekindling our love and what we kind of created back in the '90s of that Biohazard sound and writing a song that has that flavor, not just one, but 13 of them or 12 of them.

It just works live. You don't have to know the song to feel like, "Yeah, that's a Biohazard song." So, we just kept that alive and brought it the studio with the help of Matt Hyde, our producer. He helped kind of focus us and keep us on that energy of what everybody loved about you was your records in the mid '90s. That was in the early '90s and that was the vibe that was coming out. He kept us focused on that and we just grinded and came out with a great record and we call it Divided We Fall.

I have to imagine the feeling of playing Biohazard music again and watching the audience go off as they have likely struck you hard once the band started playing again. How big of a role has the fan response had in the success of this reunion so far and has the audience changed at all since your early days?

Evan Seinfeld: It's interesting because we didn't know who was gonna come see us. We didn't know if anyone was gonna come see us. we just wanted to play. People were saying, "Hey, everybody wants to book you all over the world."

The fans are everything. We always made our music to move the pit at CBGB's or the L'amours or the Pyramid Club. We weren't thinking about festivals. The music and the connection with the people, that's the black tar heroin of this thing. You know what I mean? That's the heart and soul of it.

When we came out, our fans, all of our old fucking fans came back with Biohazard tattoos from 30 years ago. Our fans grew up, a lot of them, but there's also this this kind of new interest from kids who were too young to have ever seen the band and it was their cool older brother's T-shirt, the Biohazard shirt, "That thing is sick." Now people really appreciate where things come from and the legacy that Biohazard held that we didn't really know about.

We came off of 28 sold-out shows in Europe. Without that, we don't keep going. I mean, we keep playing music, but we don't tour continuously when promoters aren't calling and saying, "Hey, you guys sold out, ...da-da in London." Now we wanna book you at the big festival this summer and then we want you to come back in the bigger place in London." We're like, "As long as we get to do what we love to do, the fans will keep coming." So, it's an energy exchange, I guess.

Billy Graziadei: It's great to see after all these years that people like you, Jackie, that keep the metal and the underground subculture alive so well that now it's thriving. We did all the Danny Wimmer Fests last year and they were all fly-in dates. So you're flying home and you get people that are like 15 or 16 going, "Hey, uh, you're in Biohazard, right? Can I get a picture?" And you're like, "How do you know the band? Does your father know us?" "No, I saw you guys." And that's a great thing. The scene is alive and well. And we watched everything ebb and flow over the years.

Metal will never die and every band sung about it, every band talks about it and it doesn't. But it needs ambassadors and people like you that keep it alive, especially when you have bands like Biohazard that go away for 10 years.

Now we're back and enjoying it. So thank you.

I've read a previous interview with you Billy discussing the band's struggle in the past of being able to translate the passion and energy of the live show into a studio recording. How is the studio process this time around, and how are you feeling about the music that's coming for fans?

Billy Graziadei: I'm glad you asked that. We were in the studio, my place in Gardena and we were in a smaller room. It was like a jail cell. It like eight-by... It's the vocal booth. But we put the drums in there and we put two guitar amps and a bass amp and we were just jamming songs. You couldn't move. I couldn't move my guitar or I'd smash Evan in the hand. If he moved his bass, he would hit the cymbal. But I remember feeling not just the power, not just the energy, but the overall atmosphere was so powerful and it reminded me of the early days of Biohazard.

But we sounded better, we played better. The energy was there. And I remember filming it and I sent it to our producer, Matt Hyde, who we just started working with. I'm like, "Bro, we don't need to do all the editing and all this crazy that the bands are doing these days to sound perfect. We just need to capture this kinda energy. Look."

I played him this tape, the recording tape, the recording of us playing this little room. And that was the goal. Matt knew right away. He goes, "Yeah, you guys have it. You did it back then. You don't need to do all the tricks, the studio tricks to make it sound bigger than you are."

READ MORE: Biohazard Get Ready for Their Next Studio Album

One of the things that always captured me and I think captured a lot of our audience the most was the live Biohazard. We were never able to hit it. We came close with Ed Stasium. We came close with a couple different things here and there. But this record, there's mistakes, we're playing different notes, but that's real. We didn't fix it. We left that rawness. There's a certain kind of [feel] about things that are imperfect. Life isn't perfect. Let that shit be real.

There's a great scene in ... What's the Led Zeppelin movie, Evan?

Evan Seinfeld: The Song Remains the Same.

Billy: They're playing and somebody says, "Hey, there's a plane. Hold off. There's a plane going overhead." And Jimmy Page says, "No, no, it's cool, leave it."

Evan: He goes, "Nah, leave it." You hear it. He goes, "Nah, leave it, man."

Billy: So you have some planes flying overhead, but the real essence of Biohazard, the heart and soul, all the good and bad that you love about the band and we love about the band is full, it's there on Divided We Fall. It's a great record. We're psyched that nobody's gonna roll their eyes when we say, "Here's a new song off the new record." They're gonna be like, "Fuck Yeah!"

Biohazard formed in 1987. You guys have seen a lot in the metal and hardcore world. Do bands have it harder or easier today than what you had coming up in Biohazard? And how do you view the hardcore scene of 2025?

Billy Graziadei: You know what it's like. We are the working class band. We came from a working class era where you had to put in the time and you had to walk on the street and the pavement, shake hands, make friends, face-to-face, hello to hello, handshake after handshake. And now it feels like a lot of the era is there's mom and dad's money that help things and it moves things along really quickly and easier.

When we were coming up, I remember there, once in a while there was a band that just jumped on the tour as support and they had a tour bus and it was their first tour. And I remember many times we're backstage and we'd be like, "How'd they get a fucking tour bus? We spent years in a van slugging it out, sleeping on people's floors."

Then we upgraded to an RV and it was heaven. Then they would break down or burn down and then we would end up on a tour bus.

So I think that it's looked like it's kinda like trust fund kids. That's some of the bands.

But I was just at a memorial for my brother Dale from Beowulf who passed. I just produced their last record and he passed away. There was a bunch of bands playing, some great bands, and for every band that suddenly goes from their basement to a tour bus, there's tons of great bands that are slugging it out living in a van and I love that.

We were just talking about you guys seeing a lot in the metal and hardcore world and whether or not bands have it harder or easier today.

Evan Seinfeld: I think when you work harder for something and you pay all the dues, it shows in your authenticity. And I always felt like everything Billy said. Our blue collar work ethic and we do it because we love to do it and it's an authentic real thing. It doesn't matter if we're on the radio or not. No, we're not crossing over into anything. We're part of a scene and a culture and it's amazing.

Some of the new bands are really fucking amazing. How the scene has evolved and developed, because people are only as old or young as they are. So, when they discover, they get the hardcore bug or the metal bug and they're 14 or 16 or ... they're starting a band or they're a teenager, maybe they don't really know a band like Biohazard. Maybe it's their dad's T-shirt. But there's this new kind of really information-hungry fan, this kind of fan who has AI and says, "Who are all the OGs who started this whole fucking thing?"

Cause these kids are now buying our vinyl and buying our classic merchandise as OG kinda status stuff, because say what you want about Biohazard, we were creating a genre of our own in the '80s and it still sounds the same. That's kinda the charm of it and that's what we captured on Divided We Fall, the new record.

We've become friends with some of these young bands. Turnstile are our fucking boys. We played with them in Europe. And to see what hardcore is to young people now is fascinating, it's incredible and it's beautiful.

I love Knocked Loose. I was listening to them in the gym the other day. it's amazing, because I can hear what they grew up on in their music and where that comes from, you know? Everything is all interconnected. And what's good about nowadays, the internet brings everybody instant access, right? That's how we got views in the old days.

Me and Billy, Bobby and Danny and Mio, would walk up, and Neg, would walk up and down the streets in New York City when it was below zero posting flyers on the walls over other people's flyers and then we would stand there and if anybody came to try to go over our flyers, we would fend them off, obviously. No one's gonna fuck with one of us.

Love that.

Evan Seinfeld: And as long as we could keep those flyers on the wall, we were getting views.

Billy Graziadei: I think you still have a bench warrant for that, Ev.

Evan Seinfeld: Listen, those were some wild, wild times. Shout out Pete Steele, RIP. And, you know, we toured with Life of Agony in Europe, 28 sold-out shows and that was really great. It's all one thing, Jackie. It's all music and love, you know?

Having the experience, the knowledge and the wisdom of where you're at now, what would you tell that kid from 1987 about the journey he was gonna take in music? Would there be things you wanna change, advice you wanna offer, or just tell them to enjoy the ride?

Evan Seinfeld: Billy, this is hilarious, because I'm working on a book of wisdom to your younger self and Billy's gonna have a page in the book. I'm asking all the men that I know that I think are wise and it's gonna be like 10,000 years of male wisdom passed down to your younger self.

Me, if I could tell my younger self anything, I would just say, "Be grateful for every moment and be present in every moment and trust your gut and trust your instincts."

Billy Graziadei: For me, Jackie? Ev, no offense, but I'm gonna have to write a book asking women for advice because I get way better advice from my female friends than I do my male friends. But anyways, for me, I wouldn't change a thing, man. I think I'm happy where I am.

We made it to where we are through the ups and downs, dealing with the things that were thrown at us for the right reason, for the wrong reason, but it it propelled us onto the path that brought us to where we are.

I'm very happy and grateful to be here and I'm the man I am with two kids and a wife living in L.A., having a good time playing onstage with my brothers who I never thought it would happen. I was the guy who was like, "Yeah, nah, I'm not into it." I was doing my own thing.

And here we are three years later with a great record under our belt. So I'm very happy to be here.

Biohazard, the new record, Divided We Fall. Evan, Billy, this was so great. Just listening to you guys speak makes me homesick. Appreciate you guys taking the time and I'll see you real soon.

