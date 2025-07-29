Ahead of the release of their latest studio album, Divided We Fall, Biohazard's Evan Seinfeld and Billy Graziadei joined Loudwire Nights (July 28) for an in-depth conversation.

"Our secret sauce is we don't age," Seinfeld told host Chuck Armstrong.

"We're still those 22-year-old kids on Flatbush Avenue and we're writing very similar songs to what we did back in the day. It seemed a little bit intimidating at first, like the world was expecting something ... We want to evolve as artists and musicians and songwriters and as a band, but we also want to give our fans what they love."

Fortunately for Biohazard, they worked with producer Matt Hyde who has been credited on albums like Monster Magnet's Powertrip, Slayer's God Hates Us All, Hatebreed's Perseverance and Deftones' Gore, among many others. Hyde helped the band get past that feeling of intimidation.

"I remember talking to Matt and we were talking about the songs that we were sending him," Graziadei shared.

"Matt said, 'Dude, don't overthink it. You don't need to reinvent the wheel. You guys invented something. Be Biohazard.' And we did, we tapped into that human, animal element of Biohazard and it just kind of started to flow."

Graziadei said once they grasped that, they felt like they were able to capture the energy that has made Biohazard who they are over the decades.

"We created something unique and special back then," he said.

"When we came up, that's what the heart and soul of Biohazard was back then. And we nailed it. Matt helped us achieve it and we've got a new record and it's full of [the] life and love and passion and angst and energy and power of Biohazard that we all love and cherish."

What Else Did Biohazard's Evan Seinfeld + Billy Graziadei Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's been like playing reunion shows over the last few years: "We've been rekindling our friendship, our love for each other ... We did a lot of shows. Life is a learning process. After the first show, people were like, 'You guys sound better now than you did when you last played together.'"

When they played "Forsaken" live the first time: "The reaction from the crowd was like it was when we were playing 'Shades of Grey.' I remember back in the old days when we would play new songs, kids, they would sit there and watch it with their arms crossed and then their heads started to bob and they'd listen and wait for something to grab onto ... We were looking at each other like, 'How do they know this?'"

The early days of Biohazard: "I remember putting together the first demo. Billy knew how to make the rocking cassette covers and put it together and we went down to Bleecker Bob's record store to see if we could get it for sale. We were going to be official, like a band for real, you know? That was the moment. Now, we sold millions of albums. We played thousands of concerts all around the world. I think that the biggest takeaway for me personally is the gratitude I have just to be able to do it."

