It was definitely unfortunate, but there were some pretty big albums that were released on 9/11.

Sept. 11, 2001 will always be known for one of the most devastating terror attacks taking place on American soil. The impact of the event informed many ways of life in the aftermath.

Unfortunately for several bands, it was a pretty heavy release day for new music and a number of big name artists who had been working on new offerings just happened to have new music dropping on the same day as the 9/11 attack, with their works being overshadowed as a result.

In the aftermath of 9/11, radio started revising their playlists, removing songs that might be considered triggering out of concern for sensitivity to the recent events. Some acts, such as Slayer, caught some backlash due to the unfortunate titling of their most recent album. Dream Theater, meanwhile, needed a full on recall of their new album due to the artwork.

As we reflect on 9/11, here are some of the acts who released new music on that day. Some were impacted by the events more than others. But as you'll see, some pretty major albums for their time unfortunately share this moment in history.

Slayer + Other Big Bands Who Released Albums on 9/11 They certainly didn't plan to release their music on the day of the biggest tragedy in U.S. history. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire