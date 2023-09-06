Biohazard Singer-Guitarist Saves Two People in River Rescue

Biohazard singer/guitarist Billy Graziadei recently stepped into the hero role while on a trip enjoying some nature at the Kern River in California. The musician reportedly saved two people from dangerous waters, including one child.

Graziadei revealed in a Facebook post (as seen below) that he was familiar with one of the two people he assisted, noting that it was "a buddies son" who was struggling while swimming across the river.

In his Facebook post he recalled, "A buddies son looked at me today while swimming across the raging Kern river and said 'help.' I dove right in and brought him to shore without a second of hesitation."

But that's just the beginning of the story, with the musician adding, "When I got back to shore, with adrenalin still pumping, a young girl floating in the middle of the river looking at me, with eyes locked onto her as I ran to the waters edge yelling to her if she was ok, she quickly screamed no! I dove and swam to her as quickly as I could. The last thing I saw before diving in was her head going under water. Never have I swam that fast before."

"When I reached her, I had her hold onto my shoulders to rest while I tried to navigate the insane current speeding down the Kern River valley. She said she was dizzy and couldn’t swim. I quickly decided not to risk crossing the current again and decided to bring her safety on the other side of the river so she could rest while I evaluated her and my next move," said Graziadei.

"When we arrived to the other shore, I calmed her down and reassured her that she would be ok. She told me she hit her head while coming down the rapids with her boyfriend, both on the same raft. I asked her where her boyfriend was and she pointed to a rock ledge above us," he explained. "I asked him if he was ok and he calmly replied yes while not breaking his composure. They oddly passive dude sat there and let me save his girlfriend's life without lifting a finger or showing any real concern. Maybe he was in shock, but most likely I thought to myself he is just from a different generation than I am."

Graziadei goes on to add, "I made sure he was ok, sent him across the river in his raft with someone else towing him while I gave attention to his GF. I got her a life vest, put her in the raft and brought her safely back to the other side of the river where she was evaluated my a local nurse. I’m #thankful to have been there and focused enough to see these two situations unfold before my eyes."

Where You Can See Biohazard?

The Kern River trip was expected to be a little rest and relaxation before returning to the road. The reunited Biohazard are set to perform tomorrow night (Sept. 7) at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia. After that, they'll hop on board Megadeth's fall tour with dates starting Sept. 15 in Grantville, Pennsylvania. See all stops and get ticketing info here.