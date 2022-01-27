50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2022

You want the truth? You can't handle the truth! It's been 30 years since 1992, a year that introduced The Real World, had us cheering on the Olympic Dream Team and had us all singing along to a Queen classic in our cars like Wayne and Garth in Wayne's World. We're STILL not worthy! It was also a pretty stellar and eclectic year in the world of rock and metal.

The grunge explosion was still in its infancy, with several key albums instrumental in the movement's command of rock music hitting the release schedule in 1992. But you'll also see some of the last big albums from acts from the '80s hair metal era. Punk saw a bit of a resurgence portending a bigger presence over the next few years, and various forms of alternative rock started vying for attention.

Meanwhile, metal vets such as Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Pantera and Motorhead all made their presence felt, while newcomers Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Stone Temple Pilots and Body Count delivered their first releases.

There's a little something for everyone, showing we all CAN get along. Check out this gallery of 50 Rock and Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2022 below.