On Friday (July 19), Def Leppard's longtime guitarist Phil Collen joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the release of their latest song, "Just Like '73" — a track that he said brought some closure to the band.

"It was nearly on the album, Diamond Star Halos," Collen told host Chuck Armstrong about the new song. "We actually hadn't quite finished it. I started the demo and had this idea for the thing. We were right in the middle of Diamond Star Halos."

Collen explained how the song is centered around a lyric from a T. Rex song, but more than that, it also shines a light on the era of music that got Collen and frontman Joe Elliott into music.

"I had the drum idea and a chorus and then worked on them, but didn't quite finish it off," he said. "The album came out, [then] we went on to Drastic Symphonies."

The idea that releasing "Just Like '73" closes the book on Diamond Star Halos is something Collen hadn't previously thought much about — but totally agreed with.

"It actually sums it up really well, to be quite honest."

What's Next For Def Leppard

Even though "Just Like '73" is a song rooted in Def Leppard's 2022 studio album, Diamond Star Halos, Collen assured the Loudwire Nights audience that they were working hard on even newer music.

"New songs, new album, new tour," Collen said when asked what's on the horizon for the band.

"We've got a 10-year plan at the moment, so yeah, we've got to pace ourselves."

Collen admitted he's very excited for the new music that Def Leppard are working on.

"We all like it," he shared.

"It's never a chore ... I've got some crazy ideas. I'm really looking forward to the stuff that comes out whenever."

What Else Did Def Leppard's Phil Collen Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

When and how he ran into Steely Dan's Skunk Baxter's son in an unlikely situation

What it was like reminiscing about the 40th anniversary of Pyromania with Paul Stanley and why playing his guitar helped Collen reflect on the album's legacy

How Tom Morello ended up being a special guest on "Just Like '73," and why Collen loves Rage Against the Machine

