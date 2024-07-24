In this latest episode of Loudwire's Gear Factor video series, GWAR's newest guitarist, Grodius Maximus, plays his favorite riffs.

Grodius is a member of the legendary Maximus lineage, succeeding the late Scumdog Flattus Maximus and his six-string heir, Pustulus Maximus. When he zips up his human skin suit, he has been known to take the form of a guitarist in Cancer Christ and Squid Pisser.

On Gear Factor, Grodius showcases some of his biggest influences from when he was a wee Scumdog, so GWAR's legions of Bohabs will have a better understanding of his background and how his style meshes with the band's wide-ranging catalog.

READ MORE: GWAR's Oderus Urungus Reads 'Goodnight Moon'

You'll also see what some of this pimple-faced mangey monster's favorite GWAR riffs are, including ones he wrote for The Animated Tales of GWAR video series.

Oh yeah, and a "dungeon cock" version of "America Must Be Destroyed." Trust us, it's worth waiting for in the video below!

Follow your Lords and Masters GWAR on Instagram, X and Facebook. Head to the band's website to see all of their upcoming tour dates.

GWAR's Grodius Maximus Plays His Favorite Riffs

The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970 See Loudwire's picks for the Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970 Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

GWAR's Pustulus Maximus Plays His Favorite Riffs