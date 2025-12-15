GWAR Announce First U.S. Tour Dates of 2026 With Soulfly + King Parrot
GWAR have announced their first U.S. tour dates of 2026, taking the Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour back out this coming spring with support from Soulfly and King Parrot. The tour comes as the band continues to support their latest effort, The Return of Gor Gor, that was issued earlier this year.
Where Can I Catch GWAR in 2026?
GWAR will be kicking off their 2026 touring at The National in Richmond, Va. on March 19. That show starts a month-plus run that will take the outrageous rockers through the U.S. before wrapping things up on April 29 at The Fillmore in Charlotte, N.C.
All cities, dates and venues can be viewed below. As previously stated, Soulfly will serve as direct support on the run, while King Parrot will open shows.
The Berserker Blothar says of the run, "GWAR, Soulfly and King Parrot. This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence and rock and fucking roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls. Be there humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!”
GWAR 2026 Tour Dates
March 19 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
March20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
March 21 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
March 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
March 24 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
March 25 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen
March 26 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
March 27 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 28 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
April 3 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
April 4 - Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault
April 5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Events Center
April 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
April 8 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom
April 10 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
April 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Hall
April 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Channel 24
April 18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater
April 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
April 24 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 25 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
April 27 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
April 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
April 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 19 at 10AM local time. The artist presale begins Tuesday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time, sign up for the mailing list at GWAR.net for the code. This will be followed by a local presale on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time.
