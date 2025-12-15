GWAR Announce First U.S. Tour Dates of 2026 With Soulfly + King Parrot

GWAR have announced their first U.S. tour dates of 2026, taking the Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour back out this coming spring with support from Soulfly and King Parrot. The tour comes as the band continues to support their latest effort, The Return of Gor Gor, that was issued earlier this year.

Where Can I Catch GWAR in 2026?

GWAR will be kicking off their 2026 touring at The National in Richmond, Va. on March 19. That show starts a month-plus run that will take the outrageous rockers through the U.S. before wrapping things up on April 29 at The Fillmore in Charlotte, N.C.

All cities, dates and venues can be viewed below. As previously stated, Soulfly will serve as direct support on the run, while King Parrot will open shows.

The Berserker Blothar says of the run, "GWAR, Soulfly and King Parrot. This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence and rock and fucking roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls. Be there humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!”

GWAR 2026 Tour Dates

March 19 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

March 21 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

March 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

March 24 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

March 25 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

March 26 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 27 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 28 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 3 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

April 4 - Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault

April 5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Events Center

April 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

April 8 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 10 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

April 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

April 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Hall

April 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Channel 24

April 18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater

April 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 23 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 24 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 25 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

April 27 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

April 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

April 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 19 at 10AM local time. The artist presale begins Tuesday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time, sign up for the mailing list at GWAR.net for the code. This will be followed by a local presale on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time.