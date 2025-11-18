If you ever wanted a bidet signed by GWAR's Blothar the Berserker, you now have the option to bid on it and do some good in the process by raising funds for public media.

GWAR's support of public media is continuing months after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to rescind federal funding back in July of this year. But the potential loss of 115 stations collectively serving 43 million Americans that are likely to close by mid-2026 was brought back into the public eye as the featured topic on HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver this past weekend.

The comedian dissected the ongoing governmental rescission of public media over the course of the episode, while at one point using a Heavy Consequence interview clip with Blothar in which he spoke about why he was such a proponent of public broadcasting.

Later, within the same episode, Oliver shared a segment that essentially served like a public broadcasting fundraising drive in which he announced plans to auction several items unique to his show including a newly signed bidet from none other than Blothar the Berserker of GWAR in order to raise money for the Public Media Bridge Fund.

Government subsidies for public media concluded on Oct. 1.

What John Oliver Said About GWAR and Public Media

As Last Week Tonight is a comedy show addressing often serious topics with Oliver's brand of humor, the host couldn't help but address the absurdity of GWAR's Blothar being one of the more public proponents of public media.

"It is both beautiful and confusing to watch him utter the words Mr. Rogers as it's hard to imagine them in the same universe," Oliver riffed, before adding, "Although I will say I would love to have seen GWAR on Mr. Rogers — "Blothar you are special just the way you are. Your diseased undercarriage composed of abscess-riddled penises makes you, you."

But the segment also broke down the history of public broadcasting, the public benefits of its role in society and what's at stake with the defunding. The full segment on public media can be viewed below.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Addresses Public Media Cuts

Why Did Last Week Tonight Have Gwar's Blothar Sign a Bidet?

As previously stated, Oliver is auctioning off multiple items from the shows history in order to raise funds for the Public Media Bridge Fund. Among them are the rare piece of art titled "Cabin at Sunset" from TV host Bob Ross, Russell Crowe's Jockstrap from Cinderella Man, a giant LBJ's balls statue, wax replicas of U.S. presidents, a Joel McHale-signed Mr. Bean DVD box set and yes .... the Blothar-signed bidet.

READ MORE: How GWAR's Blothar Learned to Scream

The auction, currently underway at JohnOliversJunk.com, still has six days left at press time. As for why Blothar signed a bidet, the auction post states, "Why a bidet, you ask? Well, respectfully, we think Blothar could use one."

The bidet itself is a Kohler PureWash M300 Model with a chrome handle and a quiet-close lid to prevent slamming. At press time, the item had 65 bids and was up to $5,000 in the bidding.

In addition, the JohnOliversJunk site also offers fans the option of adopting a station to specifically help out financially even if they don't want to bid on an item.

What Is Public Media?

Public media refers to the system of media outlets, mostly radio and TV stations as well as some podcasts, that operate with a public service mission rather than focusing on turning a commercial profit.

These outlets tend to serve the public interest through education, informative and culturally relevant programming.

Per the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, since the 1920s, people across the U.S. have used public media broadcasting services to advance high quality programming, respond to community needs and to serve all Americans.

In the U.S., PBS and NPR have been the primary providers of public media. with shows such as Sesame Street, NOVA, Mr. Rogers Neighborhood and others over the years providing educational and developmental programming.

Public broadcasters operate as a non-partisan entity with contributions to national identity and sense of community at the forefront. They typically receive funding from diverse sources including license fees, individual contributions and donations, public financing and corporate underwriting.

What GWAR's Blothar Initially Said About Public Media's Financial Challenge

Earlier this year, Blothar laid out the challenge at hand in speaking to fans and attempting to rally support against the proposed budgetary cuts to public media.

His full commentary can be viewed below:

Humans, This is the Berzerker Blothar of GWAR and I'm here to talk to you about public media. Public media is in danger. You know many years ago my personal friend, the great Fred Rogers, he testified in Congress about the value of public media, about how important it was in children's lives. He famously secured funding for National Public Radio because he was able to demonstrate that it makes a difference and that's important. Mr. Rogers brought love and light into the world, into a dark and hateful world. Well now that is on the chopping block right now, things like that. The Senate will vote on a House-passed Rescissions Act this week that will eliminate 1.1 billion dollars in already approved funding for public media. This would strip essential services. It could force rural stations to go off the air entirely. They won't be able to pay licensing fees the same way they did for music. This could very well silence the music. I'll tell you what else. It's going to take away art and culture or at least access to that from the lives of people who need it and benefit from it. Rise up, people! In the name of Fred Rogers! In the name of Big Bird! In the drunken Lady Elaine Fairchild! Changes to this bill are still possible. Now is the time to urge your senators to remove the proposal that targets public media in the package of this Big Beautiful Bill. I urge you to go to protectmypublicmedia.org and get some information on how you can urge Congress to save public media. Call your senators. Make a difference. Do it now because there's not a lot of time. Thank you!

He also shared with Full Metal Jackie later in the year, "Without public media, I wouldn't know ... I watched Bobby Blotzer of Ratt on a show called Rock School back in the day take on Ginger Baker. Ginger Baker? Do you know how moody and cranky Ginger Baker is? Well, somehow they got that crack addicted, womanizing weirdo to play drums with Bobby Blotzer. It was great. Only the power of PBS can do that. Not only that, but some of the WGBH in Boston, some of the best programming you've ever seen."