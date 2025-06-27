Our latest guest on How I Learned to Scream is intergalactic scumdog and GWAR front-thing Blothar.

His story is truly unlike any other we've had so far. Part singer, part screamer, this quadro-phallic creature will shock you with his earliest influences. Even in space, no living being is able to escape from the tender-hearted sounds and genteel nature of soul and gospel music. It's what Blothar's parents listened to — Otis Redding, Ray Price, Johnny Horton, Ray Charles and more.

He even said his grandma wanted Inglebert Humperdinck to "put his shoes under her bed." That means sex if you didn't figure that out.

But that wasn't really where Blothar picked up his techniques from. No, no... all that early training was a byproduct of some hefty dumps, sitting on the toilet and agonizing kidney stones.

Blothar's favorite songs and artists to sing while cutting a rope? "Zippity Doo Dah," Pat Benatar and Cher.

"I was an Oscar Meyer wiener in my third grade play. They knew that I had potential from the way I sang [the theme song]," he recalls.

What else happens next as we uncover more of Blothar's journey to being the best vocalist to front GWAR over the last decade? We'd ruin it if we told you! It's too hilarious, just watch the rest below and start laughing!

How GWAR's Blothar Learned to Scream

GWAR's The Return of Gor Gor + 2025 Tour

GWAR will release The Return of Gor Gor on July 25. The multimedia release includes an EP that features new music and live recordings and 32-page Z2 comic book.

"The Return of Gor-Gor tells the tale of an orphaned T-Rex cub who has been stranded in a world that is completely alien to him. It is the story of how he copes with the depravity of the modern world, and how he meets the legendary Scumdogs of the Universe. Will they be friends? Will they battle in a continent destroying conflict? Find out in this multi-format epic that weaves music and graphic art into a brand new experience," a press releases explains.

The band will also return to the road on a fall tour with special guests Helmet, Dwarves and Blood Vulture. To see all dates and get tickets, head to GWAR's website.

