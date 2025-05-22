What GWAR Think of Elon Musk

For 40 years, GWAR have been trapped on Earth and, now, with the advent of privatized space travel thanks to business moguls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, they may finally have an opportunity to return home.

Currently, the Scumdogs in GWAR are out on their 40th anniversary tour and even managed to bring their famed dinosaur Gor Gor back from extinction. It's a monstrous bloodbath as usual and we caught up with Blothar the Berserker, Grodius Maximus and Beefcake the Mighty at the Sonic Temple Festival for their first show of 2025.

We learned a lot, including what Grodius looks for in a male companion — exclusive scoop!

We had to know if Musk, a man with extreme concerns about aliens — which GWAR are — had offered up any of his rockets as a means for them to leave this planet.

Blothar didn't have much to say, mostly dismissive of the richest man in the world. "He is trans-human. He's trying not to be human. That I can respect," the vocalist asserts, finding one commendable characteristic about Musk.

Amazon leader Jeff Bezos recently sent pop star Katy Perry to space in one of his own rockets. Travelers just to to the very edge of space for a brief moment, however, rather than traversing the cosmos. Blothar calls this taste of space "like going to [U.S. theme park] Busch Gardens because you want to go to Europe. You don't really do that."

"Bezos, you would think he could bust Trump's balls but he doesn't. I don't understand why all these rich guys hang out together like they like one another all of a sudden. I thought they hated each other. But, you know what? Get off Katy Perry's back because I want to get her on her back," Blothar goes on, reducing himself to tears as he whimpers, "I'm a little girl" after a "name three songs" rant.

Immediately following that revelation, Grodius comes out as gay when we mention Perry's popular song "I Kissed a Girl," asking when the last time he kissed a woman was. Turns out, he's "exclusively into dudes" and rattles off traits he looks for in a man, seemingly having the hots for bandmate Blothar.

We also learned that Gor Gor is back and find out what other animals these Scumdogs would like to bring back from extinction.

Watch the full interview below and get more details about what GWAR are up to in 2025 further down the page.

What GWAR Think of Elon Musk

GWAR in 2025

It's a busy year for GWAR with their 40th anniversary tour with Static-X kicking off Saturday (May 24).

They've also got a new multimedia release coming, featuring new music and a companion comic book. The Return of Gor Gor collects three new songs, four live tracks and a 32-page comic, a collaboration between GWAR and Z2 Comics.

About the newest single, Blothar declares, "'Lot Lizard' is a blistering return to GWAR as a punk metal powerhouse with a sense of humor. What could be more charming than a song about a crack-addicted cross-dressing dinosaur prostitute that shreds weiners at truck stop pickle parks? Nuttin honey. That’s what. The song rocks. Listen ya mooks…"

Watch the music video below.

Visit the GWAR and Z2 websites to purchase The Return of Gor Gor and view all upcoming tour dates here.

GWAR, "Lot Lizard" Music Video

