We knew this day would come and now Sepultura have announced their final North American tour leg as their farewell tour continues to wind down.

The veteran band will continued their "Celebrating Life Through Death" trek bringing their four decade-plus career to a close for stateside metal fans. On the run, they'll be putting together a massive heavy show with support from Exodus, Biohazard and Tribal Gaze.

Where Are Sepultura Playing in the U.S. and Canada?

The tour officially kicks off April 29 in Montclair, N.J. The band will be performing at the Wellmont Theater before crossing over into Canada for a pair of shows in Montreal and London before returning to the U.S.

The trek winds across the country until reaching its final destination on May 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Calif. See all of the dates for the run listed below.

Sepultura / Exodus / Biohazard / Tribal Gaze 2026 North American Tour

April 29 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

May 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

May 2 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

May 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 5 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

May 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquarade

May 8 - New Orleans, La. @ The Civic Theatre

May 10 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*

May 11 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

May 13 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

May 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Ramova Theatre

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

May 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 23 - Boise, Idaho @ Shrine Social Club

May 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues

May 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May 28 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

May 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

sepultura 2026 north american tour admat Nuclear Blast loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the run will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 23 at 10AM local time. You can also find out about VIP package options through the band's website.

What Have Sepultura Said About Their Farewell Tour?

Sepultura first announced that they were calling it a career back in 2023.

"After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide," the band noted at the time in making the announcement.

"We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled," they continued.

"We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible."

