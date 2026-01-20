Sepultura Book Final North American Tour With Exodus, Biohazard + More
We knew this day would come and now Sepultura have announced their final North American tour leg as their farewell tour continues to wind down.
The veteran band will continued their "Celebrating Life Through Death" trek bringing their four decade-plus career to a close for stateside metal fans. On the run, they'll be putting together a massive heavy show with support from Exodus, Biohazard and Tribal Gaze.
Where Are Sepultura Playing in the U.S. and Canada?
The tour officially kicks off April 29 in Montclair, N.J. The band will be performing at the Wellmont Theater before crossing over into Canada for a pair of shows in Montreal and London before returning to the U.S.
The trek winds across the country until reaching its final destination on May 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Calif. See all of the dates for the run listed below.
Sepultura / Exodus / Biohazard / Tribal Gaze 2026 North American Tour
April 29 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
May 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
May 2 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
May 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 5 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
May 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquarade
May 8 - New Orleans, La. @ The Civic Theatre
May 10 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*
May 11 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
May 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
May 13 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
May 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Ramova Theatre
May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*
May 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
May 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
May 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 23 - Boise, Idaho @ Shrine Social Club
May 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues
May 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
May 28 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
May 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for the run will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 23 at 10AM local time. You can also find out about VIP package options through the band's website.
What Have Sepultura Said About Their Farewell Tour?
Sepultura first announced that they were calling it a career back in 2023.
"After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide," the band noted at the time in making the announcement.
READ MORE: The Best Album by 15 Legendary Thrash Bands
"We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled," they continued.
"We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible."
