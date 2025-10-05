Trivium Part Ways With Drummer Alex Bent, Statements Issued + Replacement Announced

After nearly a decade together, Trivium and drummer Alex Bent have amicably parted ways. Both parties issued statements regarding the split over the weekend, and Trivium have also announced that Bent’s replacement (at least on tour) will be nonother than Sepultura drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

What Trivium, Bent + Nekrutman Said

This past Friday (Oct. 3), Bent shared the news on social media, beginning: “I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with @triviumband —filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I’ll always carry with me.”

Bent’s statement continued:

I’m so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world; they’ll always have my support. While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world.

Shortly thereafter, Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy replied, “Wishing you and your family nothing but the best,” and the same day, the band’s social media accounts shared Bent’s post while adding: “Trivium wishes @alexbentdrums success on his future endeavors as he exits the band.”

Likewise, Bent later added to his original post by saying: “I just want to send a sincere thank you to every single person who has supported me the past 9 years with trivium, and even before that. It never has and never will go unnoticed. I have no plans to slow down and I am looking forward to whatever the future brings.”

Thus, it seems like Bent and Trivium remain on good terms (although it’s still unclear why exactly Bent decided to leave), and it didn’t take long for the group to disclose that Nekrutman will be taking over drum duties during Trivium’s upcoming live shows.

“Trivium welcomes @greyson_nekrutman on the drums. Catch him at @aftershockfestival & on our Fall Tour with @jinjer_official & @heriotmetal,” the band confirmed on social media yesterday (Oct. 4).

Beneath their Instagram post, Nekrutman responded, “Let’s go,” and Heafy wrote: “Thanks for everything @greyson_nekrutman !! Thank you @sepultura for letting us hang with your phenom of a drummer. We played slave new world in your honor!!! @andreaskisser @derrickgreenofficial @pauloxistoofficial.”

Earlier today (Oct. 5), Nekrutman reacted to the news on his own social media profiles: “An honor to join @triviumband. Aftershock was insane. See you all on the upcoming North American tour.”

Alongside his comments, Nekrutman shared several photos of his live debut with Trivium at last night’s Aftershock Festival, which was held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif. and – per setlist.fm – saw Trivium performing seven songs (including their cover of Sepultura’s “Slave New World” for the first time since 2010 and “Down From the Sky” for the first time as a show closer). Understandably, they didn’t play anything from their upcoming Struck Dead EP.

Just for clarity, and as far as we can tell, Sepultura haven’t said anything about the situation.

You can see the aforementioned posts – as well as additional photos and videos of Trivium at Aftershock 2025 – below:

Trivium, “Slave New World” at Aftershock 2025 (Oct. 4, 2025)

READ MORE: The Best Riff by 11 Non-'Big 4' Thrash Metal Bands

How Have Fans Reacted to the News?

Overall, Trivium fans have reacted to the news with a mix of disbelief, understanding and support.

For instance, someone on X replied to Trivium’s post about Bent’s departure: “Wow. He was the best drummer the band has ever had. His energy and raw talent took the band to new levels and made everyone better than ever. Wishing everyone the very best moving forward.”

Similarly, someone else lamented, “Absolutely gutted. Was gonna meet them in November. Still will, but it’ll be sad without Alex,” whereas another user reflected: “Man that’s so sad :( Alex truly brought so much to the band. Such an unreal drummer. Will forever be wishing the best for him!"

As for Trivium’s subsequent X post about Nekrutman, someone replied: “Excited to see what he does. Sad Alex is gone but I mean if it was amicable then it’s all love anyways.” Elsewhere, another person joked, “Fuckin' hell. This band has had more drummers than Spinal Tap” and one fan pondered: “Sad to see Alex go, but wow that is great news. @GreysonNekrutm1 is awesome. Saw him with Sepultura this year.”

You can see those posts – and others – below:

In addition, multiple Reddit threads have been created about both Bent’s departure and Nekrutman’s arrival, and users there are feeling the same way overall.

More About Bent’s History With Trivium + Nekrutman’s Résumé

Bent – who previously played with extreme metal outfit Battlecross – joined Trivium in 2016 and replaced their fourth drummer, Paul Wandtke. Together, they made three studio LPs (2017’s The Sin and the Sentence, 2020’s What the Dead Men Say and 2021’s In the Court of the Dragon) and two EPs (2021’s Deadmen and Dragons and 2025’s Struck Dead).

As for Nekrutman, he joined Suicidal Tendencies in 2023 but left the next year to join Sepultura. (Interestingly, he replaced Eloy Casagrande, who took over for Jay Weinberg in Slipknot after Weinberg was let go. Weinberg then replaced Nekrutman in Suicidal Tendencies in 2024.) Nekrutman hasn’t released anything with Sepultura (although the band is allegedly still working on a follow-up to 2020’s Quadra), and as of this writing, Nekrutman remains listed as a member.

What’s Next for Trivium?

In addition to putting out the Struck Dead EP on Halloween of this year (which you can preorder here), they’ll be hitting the road in North America with Nekrutman at the end of October and through the middle of December. Entitled “The Ascend Above the Ashes” tour, it’ll make numerous stops across Canada and the United States and bring Jinjer and Heriot along as support.

You can see all of Trivium’s upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

