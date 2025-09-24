When you finally get tired of listening to "Master of Puppets" or "Raining Blood" for the millionth time, here are the best riffs by 11 non-"Big 4" thrash metal bands.

Sure, Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax have given metalheads enough riffs to last a lifetime. But the genre is rife with heavy hitters who have matched — and in some cases, arguably eclipsed — the Big 4 in terms of epic, unadulterated riffage.

From Bay Area veterans Exodus to Teutonic forerunners Kreator, read on to see the best riffs by 11 non-Big 4 thrash metal bands.

Annihilator, "Burns Like a Buzzsaw Blade" (Alice in Hell, 1989)

Annihilator staked their claim as one of the "Big 4" of Canadian thrash with their debut album Alice in Hell, a minor classic full of gnarled riffs, furious vocals and anthemic hooks. Riff-wise, "Burns Like a Buzzsaw Blade" stands out among the myriad highlights. Its slick pull-offs and chromatic power chords create unique melodic tension while also slicing like a, well, buzzsaw blade.

Dark Angel, "The Burning of Sodom" (Darkness Descends, 1986)

Dark Angel's sophomore album remains a stone-cold classic that's influenced countless metal bands of various subgenres. While its blistering, legendary title track is frequently cited for "inspiring" (nay, being ripped off in) Metallica's "One," it's song two, "The Burning of Sodom," that features the LP's most furious riffs.

Dizzyingly fast and mechanized, it can easily go toe-to-toe with any riff on Slayer's Reign in Blood, released one month earlier.

Death Angel, "Fallen" (The Dream Calls for Blood, 2013)

With all due to respect to Death Angel's first three albums, they simply lacked the necessary production to emphasize the young band's excellent riffs and overall musicianship. That changed in the 21st century when the Bay Area veterans reunited for a series of increasingly excellent late-period albums.

They cracked the Top 100 of the Billboard album chart for the first time with 2013's The Dream Calls for Blood and for good reason. The album is a cavalcade of relentless riffs and scream-along hooks. The knotty riffs and machine-gun precision of "Fallen" prove Death Angel have only improved with age.

Exodus, "The Toxic Waltz" (Fabulous Disaster, 1989)

If there's one band that merits inclusion in an expanded "Big 5" of thrash, it's Exodus, whose debut album Bonded by Blood was every bit as crucial to the burgeoning Bay Area underground scene as the early works of Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.

But as hard as Bonded rocks, it doesn't contain their best riff. That honor goes to "The Toxic Waltz," off Exodus' third album, 1989's Fabulous Disaster. Crunchy, nimble and unrelentingly heavy, it hits the listener like a 10-ton slab of steel. It's not quite waltz material, but it's perfect for a circle pit.

Havok, "Prepare for Attack" (Time Is Up, 2011)

Denver headbangers Havok helped lead the thrash revival of the 2000s and 2010s, exploding onto the scene with their 2009 debut Burn. They upped the ante with 2011's Time Is Up, which features their most-streamed track, "Prepare for Attack." The whole song is a thrash metal thrill ride with ultra-chuggy riffs bolstered by positively explosive production. They might not yet have the same illustrious history as some of the bands on this list, but "Prepare for Attack" is proof enough that Havok deserve a seat at the table.

Kreator, "Enemy of God" (Enemy of God, 2005)

Two decades and 11 albums into their career, German thrashers Kreator sounded tighter and more furious than ever. The title track off Enemy of God testified to that with tight, percussive riffs that rage in tandem with relentless, double bass-laden drums. "Enemy of God" doesn't reinvent the wheel — it just polishes the wheel to a mirror sheen and steamrolls the competition.

Municipal Waste, "Wrong Answer" (Massive Aggressive, 2009)

Municipal Waste cemented their reputation as crossover thrash's funnest, dumbest (in the best way) good-time boys with 2007's The Art of Partying. But the best riff in their catalog arrived on 2009's Massive Aggressive in the form of "Wrong Answer."

Crispy, crunchy and full of swagger (and Tom G. Warrior indulgences), "Wrong Answer" shifts from mid-tempo hardcore stomp to breakneck thrash on a dime. Tough as nails while still maintaining the band's signature irreverence, it might be the best riff Scott Ian never wrote.

Overkill, "Elimination" (The Years of Decay, 1989)

New Jersey thrashers Overkill have no shortage of great riffs, but historically, they're better known for their defiant piss-and-vinegar attitude. But on The Years of Decay's "Elimination," they erased any doubt as to whether they could hang with the best of 'em. Choppy and percussive, the riffs to "Elimination" thrash relentlessly while maintaining the band's gutter-punk edge, while Terry Date's crisp production ensures the song goes straight for the jugular.

Sepultura, "Beneath the Remains" (Beneath the Remains, 1989)

Before they evolved into one of the world's foremost groove metal acts, Sepultura trafficked in blackened, breakneck thrash. They perfected that strain on their third album, Beneath the Remains, which gets off to an incendiary start with its title track. A shimmering, atmospheric guitar intro gives way to percussive, whiplash-inducing riffs and Max Cavalera's gravelly roar. Sepultura were destined for more than thrash, but "Beneath the Remains" shows they were at the top of their class.

Sodom, "Nuclear Winter" (Persecution Mania, 1987)

Sodom helped lead the Teutonic thrash movement along with fellow German speed kings Kreator. It's easy to see why when you drop the needle on "Nuclear Winter," the opening track off their second album, Persecution Mania. Guitarist Frank Blackfire alternates deftly between lightning-fast alternate picking and heavy, ironclad chugging. By the time the rest of the band joins him, a thrash classic is born, setting the stage for Sodom's commercial breakthrough, 1989's Agent Orange.

Testament, "Burnt Offerings" (The Legacy, 1987)

From the opening notes of their debut album The Legacy, it was clear Testament weren't your run-of-the-mill thrash band. Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson's inimitable twin-guitar attack and compositional genius is on full display on "Burnt Offerings," which Peterson highlighted as his favorite riff in a Loudwire interview. The duo combines thick chugs and descending harmonized leads, resulting in one of the most agile, devilishly sophisticated riffs in thrash, bar none.