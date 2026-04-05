Why Rob Dukes Says Getting Fired From Exodus in 2014 Was a ‘Blessing in Disguise’

Back in 2014, Generation Kills singer Rob Dukes was dismissed from Exodus after fronting the band for nine years. Of course, he rejoined last year (replacing his replacement, Steve "Zetro" Souza), and in a new interview, Dukes explained why getting fired from Exodus was actually a “blessing in disguise.”

Rob Dukes’ Feelings on Being Fired from Exodus

To recap, Dukes was let go from Exodus because – as guitarist Gary Holt concisely put it at the time – the rest of the group “thought a change was necessary.” Interestingly, it happened as they were making 2014’s Blood In, Blood Out (leading to Souza ultimately singing on the record).

During his recent chat with YouTube channel That Classic Metal Show – uploaded on April 3 – Dukes reflected on feeling “pretty angry” for “about a year” following his firing.

He continued:

I didn't wanna spend the rest of my life in resentment and anger, so I kinda, you know – they reached out to me, and then a dialogue started to happen back and forth, like a year after I was fired. Then, I went and hung out with them, and it was all good, man. I just – I went on with my life and did my own thing, you know, and then it came full circle. One day, they called me and they said, “Hey, man. What are you doing?” [laughs]. I was, like, “Living life, man.” And then they were, like, “Well, hey, man, would you be willing to come back?” I said, “Let me call you tomorrow,” and I talked about it with my family and the people I needed to talk to. I called ‘em back the next day and I said, “Okay, man. I'm in. Let's do it.”

Afterward, host Chris Akin asked Dukes if “there was any weirdness . . . [during their] first rehearsal” or if it felt “it did back then.”

“Look, man. I lived with these guys for 10 years, you know what I mean? We know each other like brothers, so once I stepped off the plane and showed up, it was like I was there the day before,” Dukes responded, adding:

It's, like, you have those friends where you haven't talked to 'em in six months and you call 'em and then it's just like you talked to 'em yesterday. It was just happiness. I mean, it was just cool. It was fun to be back, you know? It was a little nerve-racking getting behind the microphone because I wasn't doing it on the regular. I had built a whole ‘nother life, and it wasn't in music. I'd become a welder and a fabricator and was building cars and stuff. So, I was just being a regular guy, so, you know, to do it full time again was – “All right, let's do it. Fuck it.” They started sending me tracks [for 2026’s 'Goliath'] and then I went up to the Bay Area and got in and started listening to tracks and working with 'em and sitting down and listening to this stuff over and over again. They gave me a bunch of songs to write lyrics for. That was a whole another process of just mind-consumption of, like, “What was I gonna do? 'What am I gonna sing about? What am I gonna talk about?” But it all worked out, man. It's a fucking really great record, and I think it's the best thing I've ever done.

Finally, Akin asked Dukes if it’s “hard” to put his love of working on cars “on hiatus” to “go back to music.”

“No, man. As soon as I go home [from touring], I go right back into it. I got obsessed with it,” Dukes explained.

He expounded:

Getting fired [from Exodus], I've come to realize, was like a blessing in disguise. I'd always built cars and had fun and made hot rods and shit. But, this was a whole new level, you know what I mean? I have an enormous amount of money invested in tools and equipment and welders and all sorts of stuff. . . . When I wasn't doing that, I was doing it anyway. I was doing it at night [or] I was doing it on weekends. Now, it's just like a whole another thing I do. So, this time off [and] away from Exodus gave me a whole new purpose in my life. It's something I would've been doing anyway; I just was somehow able to take a few welding classes, go to a few classes, work with people that were better than me and showed me stuff, and then it just kind of snowballed into “Shit, I'm building really cool stuff and doing cool things.” So, it's an added bonus to my life that I was able to harness those skills at the same time and then to come back and be on stage again and do this at this level.

You can watch Rob Dukes’ entire interview with That Classic Metal Show below:

Rob Dukes Discussions His Return to Exodus + More (April 3, 2026)

READ MORE: How Exodus' Rob Dukes Learned to Scream

Rob Dukes’ Past Comments About Exodus

At the time, Dukes was understandably unhappy about his obligatory separation from Exodus (to put it lightly).

In June of 2014, for instance, Dukes expressed to Blabbermouth:

I'm grateful for the last nine years. I've had the experience of touring the world playing music. I was just a regular guy, a fan, and I got the chance to front a legendary band while [having had] no prior experience of being a singer. I had no idea what I was doing and made it up as I was going along. I had the experience of making records. It was a great chapter of my life. I'm bummed it ended with [Exodus], but I have another band, Generation Kill. So I will concentrate on that right now and continue to build hotrods and build a car to race in the Baja 1000. I will be riding my motorcycle all over this beautiful country every chance I get. That's the next chapter of my life.

Then, in October of 2015, Dukes told Painful Pleasures [via Loudwire]: “F--k those douchebags. I never have to talk to them again...or their managers, and that's such a good thing. It's like I cut a cancer out of my life.”

He’d also told the Blood, Sweat and Metal podcast [per Loudwire] that it was drummer Tom Hunting who called him to say: “We’re gonna go on with a different singer. We’re gonna be going with Zet [Steve Souza].” Dukes added: “And that was it. It was about a 20-second phone call. And that was really all I got. That’s it.”

However, Holt subsequently clarified things on the official Exodus forum [via Loudwire]:

First. There were the calls to Rob preceding this, how long should the final call be? Me, being in Europe pretty much got the rundown on everything as we went through this. Much time was spent on this. It isn't for the money. Chuck [Billy] did not orchestrate this. There were issues behind the scenes and we came to a conclusion. 20 seconds was not all this involved. I wish nothing but the best for Rob, have nothing but love for the man. He will be a force for a long time and I am proud of him and how he went from a dude with a pink mohawk to a vicious thrash vocalist. All will remain internal, I see no need to air the laundry for anyone. He is a killer singer and we have total respect for him and love the music we made together.

In November of 2015, Dukes appeared on the Opie and Jim Norton Show, where he classified Exodus’ new material as “regurgitated s—t [with] no passion in it” [per Loudwire].

He continued:

[Exodus] ran its course. And then… You know, they ended it really s--tty. I'd been touring with them for almost 10 years. And they got new management, and I could slowly feel the edge slipping away … You know how you always look back at s--t and you [go], “Ahh… I should have just quit.” I was unhappy. I didn't like the new music they were writing. I thought it was s--t. And I voiced my opinion. It turned everyone against me, and that was it. There was just no passion in it. It was just regurgitated s--t that we had just done and done over and over again. There was no life to it, so I just kind of started to separate myself. And then… I was under a lot of [pressure]. I was getting married, I was moving, I had a ton of s--t going on. And they had fired me on my honeymoon — like, three days after my wedding, which really just sucked balls. And honestly, I've never heard from any of them. And it just kind of left me a little angry. But I'm over it now. I'm f---ing doing way better than I ever have before.

All of that said, Exodus and Dukes reunited for a one-off show in 2017.

As for why the band replaced Souza with Dukes in 2025, well, they never really said. However, in February of 2025 (and in response to an Instagram follower’s question), Souza claimed via that he was “let go.”

Other Rob Dukes + Exodus News

Exodus’ 13th studio album (and first with Dukes since 2010’s Exhibit B: The Human Condition) – Goliath – came out on March 20, 2026. The previous week, Holt joined Loudwire Nights to discuss how the group “experienc[ed] an explosion of creativity” while making the LP.

“I still have full anxiety over which songs we didn’t put on this album. This shit is that good. . . . Some of the strongest shit we ever wrote, we set aside . . . Most of my best solos that I personally like happen to be on songs on [this] record,” Holt remarked.

Exodus are also embarking on multiple tours alongside Kreator, Sepultura, Biohazard and/or other artists. You can see all of their tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

How do you feel about Rob Dukes rejoining Exodus after his decade-long absence? Let us know!